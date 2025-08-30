High school football: Week 2 scores

PREP RESULTS
Football
WEEK 2
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 35, Tri-County North 14
Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21
Beavercreek 62, Woodward 0
Defiance 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 20
Fenwick 21, Monroe 7
Greenville 30, West Carrollton 0
Indian Lake 31, Fairbanks 8
Jefferson 26, Parkway 14
La Salle 31, Northmont 7
Lakota East 14, Oak Hills 7
Lakota West 35, Mason 13
Lima Shawnee 37, Kenton 6
London 53, Chillicothe 14
Marion Local 63, Crestview 0
Mississinawa Valley 34, Dixie 3
New Bremen 49, Covington 0
Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8
Springboro 38, Edgewood 0
St. Henry 27, Archbold 19
Tippecanoe 40, Piqua 7
Trotwood 22, Fairmont 21
Troy 24, Xenia 14
Twin Valley South 42, Bradford 8
Wapakoneta 24, Celina 7
Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0
West Jefferson 55, Newark Catholic 13
Wyoming 49, Purcell Marian 16
Thursday’s Results
Catholic Central 35, Troy Christian 14
Talawanda 42, Meadowdale 6
