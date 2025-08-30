High school football: Week 2 scores

WEEK 2

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 35, Tri-County North 14

Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21

Beavercreek 62, Woodward 0

Defiance 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 20

Fenwick 21, Monroe 7

Greenville 30, West Carrollton 0

Indian Lake 31, Fairbanks 8

Jefferson 26, Parkway 14

La Salle 31, Northmont 7

Lakota East 14, Oak Hills 7

Lakota West 35, Mason 13

Lima Shawnee 37, Kenton 6

London 53, Chillicothe 14

Marion Local 63, Crestview 0

Mississinawa Valley 34, Dixie 3

New Bremen 49, Covington 0

Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8

Springboro 38, Edgewood 0

St. Henry 27, Archbold 19

Tippecanoe 40, Piqua 7

Trotwood 22, Fairmont 21

Troy 24, Xenia 14

Twin Valley South 42, Bradford 8

Wapakoneta 24, Celina 7

Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0

West Jefferson 55, Newark Catholic 13

Wyoming 49, Purcell Marian 16

Thursday’s Results

Catholic Central 35, Troy Christian 14

Talawanda 42, Meadowdale 6

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.