High School Football Week 3 Schedule: Springfield at Trotwood, Lakota West at Hamilton, Wayne at St. Ed’s and more

Springfield High School junior quarterback CJ Wallace throws the ball while being tackled by Walsh Jesuit's Marty Tobin during their game on Friday night in Springfield. The Warriors won 30-6. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

33 minutes ago
Week 2

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday, Sept. 4

Stivers at New Miami, 6 p.m.

Carroll at Ponitz

Dixie at Arcanum

Bradford at Mississinawa Valley

Friday, Sept. 5

Allen East at Indian Lake

Alter at Linton Stockton, IN

Anna at Minster

Beavercreek at Harrison

Bellefontaine at Westerville Central

Bellbrook at Valley View

Benjamin Logan at Urbana

Bethel at Carlisle

Centerville at Carmel (IN)

Colerain at Fairfield

Covington at Graham

Dunbar at Cincinnati College Prep

Edgewood at Badin

Elder at Springboro

Fairborn at Tippecanoe

Fairmont at La Salle

Franklin at Fenwick

Franklin Heights at London

Ft. Recovery at Coldwater

Greeneview at Northeastern

Greenville at Piqua

Hillard Davidson at Miamisburg

Ironton at McNicholas

Jonathan Alder at Bloom Carroll

Kenton Ridge at Batavia

Lakota East at Mason

Lakota West at Hamilton

Lehman Catholic at Fort Loramie

Madison Plains at Fairbanks

Marion Local at St. Henry

Middletown at Oak Hills

Middletown Madison at Blanchester

Milton Union at Oakwood

Monroe at Wyoming

Northmont at Withrow

Northmor at North Union

Northwestern at Miami East

Northwest at Ross

Northridge at Brookville

Parkway at New Bremen

Princeton at Sycamore

Riverside at Spencerville

Shawnee at Tecumseh

South at Belmont

Southeastern at Mechanicsburg

Springfield at Trotwood

Stebbins at Sidney

Taft at Chaminade Julienne

Talawanda at Eaton

Thurgood Marshall at Western Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Triad at Catholic Central

Troy at West Carrollton

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s

Wayne at Lakewood St. Edward

West Jefferson at Greenon

West Liberty-Salem at Cedarville

Xenia at Butler

Saturday, Sept. 6

Troy Christian at Meadowdale

