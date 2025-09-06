High school football: Week 3 scores

WEEK 3

Friday’s Results

Aiken 24, Reading 20

Alter 35, Linton Stockton (IN) 0

Anderson 50, Little Miami 7

Ansonia 54, National Trail 19

Badin 32, Edgewood 18

Belmont 20, South 6

Ben Logan 41, Urbana 24

Brookville 42, Northridge 15

Carlisle 43, Bethel 19

Carmel (IN) 48, Centerville 0

Catholic Central 37, Triad 7

CCPA 30, Dunbar 0

CHCA 48, Madeira 6

Cin. Country Day 46, Irvington (IN) 0

Coldwater 28, Fort Recovery 14

Elder 21, Springboro 7

Fairbanks 32, Madison-Plains 31

Fairfield 38, Colerain 0

Fenwick 24, Franklin 17

Fort Loramie 43, Lehman Catholic 24

Goshen 34, Waynesville 6

Graham 49, Covington 8

Harrison 28, Beavercreek 21

Hillard Davidson 10, Miamisburg 0

Indian Lake 50, Allen East 20

Jonathan Alder 14, Bloom-Carroll 10

Kenton 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 27

Kings 21, Loveland 14

La Salle 24, Fairmont 23

Lakewood St. Edward 63, Wayne 27

Lakota West 38, Hamilton 6

Lebanon 49, West Clermont 14

Lima Bath 35, Van Wert 28

Lima Shawnee 13, Elida 10

London 56, Franklin Heights 14

Marion Local 21, St. Henry 14

Mason 40, Lakota East 35

Miami East 45, Northwestern 21

Middletown 14, Oak Hills 9

Middletown Madison 32, Blanchester 15

Minster 24, Anna 14

Moeller 24, Trinity (KY) 21

New Bremen 56, Parkway 14

Northeastern 32, Greeneview 0

Oakwood 48, Milton-Union 6

Piqua 50, Greenville 7

Preble Shawnee 56, Twin Valley South 12

Princeton 47, Sycamore 0

Riverside 28, Spencerville 14

St. Marys 42, Celina 14

St. Xavier 24, Indianapolis Cathedral (IN) 6

Stebbins 42, Sidney 7

Taft 56, Chaminade Julienne 7

Talawanda 45, Eaton 20

Tecumseh 14, Springfield Shawnee 12

Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 7

Tri-Valley 35, Clinton-Massie 0

Trotwood 16, Springfield 13

Troy 46, West Carrollton 0

Valley View 31, Bellbrook 14

Versailles 35, Delphos St. John’s 0

Wapakoneta 31, Defiance 7

West Jefferson 24, Greenon 21

West Liberty-Salem 21, Cedarville 15

Western Hills 60, Thurgood Marshall 7

Westerville Central 23, Bellefontaine 6

Wilmington 30, Mt. Healthy 26

Withrow 42, Northmont 0

Wyoming 34, Monroe 27

Xenia 20, Butler 0

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 53, Dixie 13

Carroll 18, Ponitz 12

Mississinawa Valley 45, Bradford 0

New Miami 32, Stivers 8

