High school football: Week 4 scores

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 4
Friday’s Results
Anna 14, Coldwater 7
Ansonia 52, Tri-County North 6
Badin 38, St. Francis DeSales 21
Beavercreek 34, Northmont 0
Butler 31, Sidney 6
Clinton-Massie 49, Blanchester 7
Crestview 55, Fort Loramie 38
Fairborn 42, Greenville 18
Fairfield 34, Sycamore 9
Fairmont 20, Centerville 17
Greeneview 41, Fairbanks 7
Harrison 48, Western Hills 8
Indian Hill 28, Wyoming 7
Lakota East 31, Hamilton 27
London 44, Indian Lake 14
Marion Local 61, Delphos St John’s 0
Mason 24, Oak Hills 14
Middletown 31, Colerain 0
Minster 49, Parkway 20
Mississinawa Valley 20, National Trail 13
New Bremen 26, Versailles 25
Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 7
Springfield 37, Miamisburg 0
St. Henry 33, Fort Recovery 13
Talawanda 35, Franklin 10
Tri-Village 55, Twin Valley South 0
Troy 28, Piqua 7
Valley View 35, Carlisle 14
Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Wilmington 21, Ross 13
Xenia 67, West Carrollton 6
Thursday’s Results
Edgewood 28, Fenwick 14
Lehman Catholic 34, Northridge 16
Purcell Marian 22, Hughes 14
Withrow 49, Dunbar 12
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author