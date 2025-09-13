High school football: Week 4 scores

Week 4

Friday’s Results

Anna 14, Coldwater 7

Ansonia 52, Tri-County North 6

Badin 38, St. Francis DeSales 21

Beavercreek 34, Northmont 0

Butler 31, Sidney 6

Clinton-Massie 49, Blanchester 7

Crestview 55, Fort Loramie 38

Fairborn 42, Greenville 18

Fairfield 34, Sycamore 9

Fairmont 20, Centerville 17

Greeneview 41, Fairbanks 7

Harrison 48, Western Hills 8

Indian Hill 28, Wyoming 7

Lakota East 31, Hamilton 27

London 44, Indian Lake 14

Marion Local 61, Delphos St John’s 0

Mason 24, Oak Hills 14

Middletown 31, Colerain 0

Minster 49, Parkway 20

Mississinawa Valley 20, National Trail 13

New Bremen 26, Versailles 25

Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 7

Springfield 37, Miamisburg 0

St. Henry 33, Fort Recovery 13

Talawanda 35, Franklin 10

Tri-Village 55, Twin Valley South 0

Troy 28, Piqua 7

Valley View 35, Carlisle 14

Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Wilmington 21, Ross 13

Xenia 67, West Carrollton 6

Thursday’s Results

Edgewood 28, Fenwick 14

Lehman Catholic 34, Northridge 16

Purcell Marian 22, Hughes 14

Withrow 49, Dunbar 12

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.