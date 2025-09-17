Breaking: Amazon’s new same-day delivery facility in Warren County to create 125+ jobs

High School Football Week 5 Schedule: Centerville at Springfield, Tipp at Butler, Lakota West at Fairfield

Springfield's Sherrod Lay Jr. runs the ball against Trotwood-Madison's Mike Keith on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Trotwood. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Springfield's Sherrod Lay Jr. runs the ball against Trotwood-Madison's Mike Keith on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Trotwood. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
1 hour ago
Week 5

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday, Sept. 18

Belmont at Dunbar

Friday, Sept. 19

Alter vs. Bellbrook at Miamisburg HS

Anna vs. St. Henry

Ansonia vs. Tri-Village

Badin vs. Hartley

Beavercreek vs. Miamisburg

Bellefontaine vs. Indian Lake

Bethel vs. Miami East

Butler vs. Tippecanoe

Bellbrook senior Gage Cameron is tackled by Tippecanoe junior Ryan Kolb during their game on Friday, Aug. 22 at Miami Valley South Stadium. The Red Devils won 21-0. NICK FALZERANO / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Carroll vs. Talawanda

Catholic Central vs. West Jefferson

Cedarville vs. Triad

Centerville vs. Springfield

Clinton Massie vs. Monroe

Colerain vs. Oak Hills

Covington vs. Riverside

Dixie vs. National Trail

Eaton vs. Valley View

Edgewood vs. Chaminade Julienne

Fairborn vs. Troy

Fairbanks vs. Southeastern

Fairfield vs. Lakota West

Fairmont vs. Wayne

Franklin vs. Carlisle

Graham vs. London

Greenon vs. West Liberty-Salem

Greenville vs. Stebbins

Hamilton vs. Mason

Harrison vs. Ross

Hillsboro vs. Ponitz

Jonathan Alder vs. Shawnee

Kenton Ridge vs. Northwestern

Lakota West's Ryan Nicely celebrates a touchdown during their game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Virgil Schwarm Stadium in Hamilton. Lakota West won 38-6. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Mechanicsburg vs. Greeneview

Meadowdale vs. Cincinnati College Prep

Middletown vs. Sycamore

Middletown Madison vs. Brookville

Milton-Union vs. Northridge

Minster vs. Coldwater

Mississinawa Valley vs. Twin Valley South

New Bremen vs. Marion Local

Parkway vs. Versailles

Preble Shawnee vs. Arcanum

Purcell Marian vs. McNicholas

Taft vs. Thurgood Marshall

Trotwood-Madison vs. Center Grove

Troy Christian vs. Lehman Catholic

Tri-County North vs. Bradford

Urbana vs. North Union

Waynesville vs. Oakwood

West Carrollton vs. Piqua

Xenia vs. Sidney

Saturday, Sept. 20

Stivers at Cincinnati Eagles

Delphos St. John’s at Parkway

