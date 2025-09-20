High school football: Week 5 scores: Beavercreek beats Miamisburg, Badin improves to 5-0

Week 5

Friday’s Results

Alter 21, Bellbrook 3

Anderson 49, Kings 24

Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24

Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 19

Ben Logan 37, Tecumseh 12

Brookville 49, Middletown Madison 8

Carlisle 21, Franklin 18

Cedarville 41, Triad 6

Center Grove 31, Trotwood 20

CHCA 38, Aiken 0

Chillicothe 18, Wilmington 13

Cin. College Prep 18, Meadowdale 0

Cin. Country Day 35, Clermont Northeastern 8

Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6

Coldwater 34, Minster 7

Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13

Elder 26, St. Xavier (KY) 24

Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Fairbanks 42, Southeastern 28

Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7

Fenwick 55, Mt. Healthy 20

Harrison 33, Ross 7

Hillsboro 50, Ponitz 14

Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0

Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21

Jonathan Alder 55, Springfield Shawnee 20

Kenton Ridge 21, Northwestern 17

La Salle 35, Withrow 26

Lebanon 49, Little Miami 32

Lehman Catholic 64, Troy Christian 6

Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6

Lima Central Catholic 45, Fort Loramie 26

Lima Shawnee 35, Celina 21

London 42, Graham 0

Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

Mechanicsburg 42, Greeneview 6

Miami East 41, Bethel 0

Middletown 62, Sycamore 0

Milton-Union 21, Northridge 14

Mississinawa Valley 15, Twin Valley South 12

Moeller 30, St. Xavier 13

National Trail 51, Dixie 22

North College Hill 23, Western Hills 8

North Union 46, Urbana 27

Northeastern 60, Madison-Plains 18

Oak Hills 35, Colerain 19

Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16

Piqua 49, West Carrollton 8

Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13

Princeton 42, Lakota East 7

Roger Bacon 42, New Richmond 22

Springboro 35, Northmont 7

Springfield 35, Centerville 0

St. Henry 28, Anna 7

Stebbins 35, Greenville 28

Talawanda 49, Carroll 8

Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0

Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0

Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22

Troy 52, Fairborn 7

Turpin 15, Loveland 7

Valley View 48, Eaton 10

Van Wert 36, Defiance 27

Versailles 43, Parkway 7

Wapakoneta 42, St. Marys 7

Wayne 21, Fairmont 18

West Clermont 35, Milford 21

West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7

West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13

Xenia 52, Sidney 7

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Belmont 20

