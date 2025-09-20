High school football: Week 5 scores: Beavercreek beats Miamisburg, Badin improves to 5-0

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 5
Friday’s Results
Alter 21, Bellbrook 3
Anderson 49, Kings 24
Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24
Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 19
Ben Logan 37, Tecumseh 12
Brookville 49, Middletown Madison 8
Carlisle 21, Franklin 18
Cedarville 41, Triad 6
Center Grove 31, Trotwood 20
CHCA 38, Aiken 0
Chillicothe 18, Wilmington 13
Cin. College Prep 18, Meadowdale 0
Cin. Country Day 35, Clermont Northeastern 8
Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6
Coldwater 34, Minster 7
Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13
Elder 26, St. Xavier (KY) 24
Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Fairbanks 42, Southeastern 28
Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7
Fenwick 55, Mt. Healthy 20
Harrison 33, Ross 7
Hillsboro 50, Ponitz 14
Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0
Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21
Jonathan Alder 55, Springfield Shawnee 20
Kenton Ridge 21, Northwestern 17
La Salle 35, Withrow 26
Lebanon 49, Little Miami 32
Lehman Catholic 64, Troy Christian 6
Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6
Lima Central Catholic 45, Fort Loramie 26
Lima Shawnee 35, Celina 21
London 42, Graham 0
Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7
Mason 28, Hamilton 21
Mechanicsburg 42, Greeneview 6
Miami East 41, Bethel 0
Middletown 62, Sycamore 0
Milton-Union 21, Northridge 14
Mississinawa Valley 15, Twin Valley South 12
Moeller 30, St. Xavier 13
National Trail 51, Dixie 22
North College Hill 23, Western Hills 8
North Union 46, Urbana 27
Northeastern 60, Madison-Plains 18
Oak Hills 35, Colerain 19
Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16
Piqua 49, West Carrollton 8
Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13
Princeton 42, Lakota East 7
Roger Bacon 42, New Richmond 22
Springboro 35, Northmont 7
Springfield 35, Centerville 0
St. Henry 28, Anna 7
Stebbins 35, Greenville 28
Talawanda 49, Carroll 8
Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0
Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0
Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22
Troy 52, Fairborn 7
Turpin 15, Loveland 7
Valley View 48, Eaton 10
Van Wert 36, Defiance 27
Versailles 43, Parkway 7
Wapakoneta 42, St. Marys 7
Wayne 21, Fairmont 18
West Clermont 35, Milford 21
West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7
West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13
Xenia 52, Sidney 7
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 26, Belmont 20
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author