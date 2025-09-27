High School Football Week 6 Roundup: Centerville blanks Beavercreek, Lakota West beats Middletown

Centerville football put its first notch in the win column for the season Friday with a 36-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference win against visiting Beavercreek.
Parker Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and also snagged a 32-yard TD throw from Shane Cole. Gavin Nolan chipped in a punt return for a score.
The Elks (1-5, 1-2 GWOC) defense held the Beavers to 102 total yards with Lucas Mullinger highlighting the effort with a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The loss halted a two-game win streak in the GWOC for the Beavers (3-3, 2-1 GWOC).
OTHER GAMES
Lakota West 27, Middletown 13: Lakota West (3-3) put the game away with a Kolyn Ogletree 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kicker Kofi Adubofuor hit two field goals, including a school record 56-yarder, for West. Joseph Ward threw a touchdown and ran for another for Middletown (5-1).
Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32: Jayden McClain tossed three touchdowns, two to Jordan Bryant and one to Elijah Jones, in a losing effort for Hamilton (1-5). Bryant finished with 175 receiving yards and Jones had 118.
Wayne 45, Northmont 6: Kye Graham threw for 204 yards with three touchdowns and added 113 rushing yards with one TD to lead Wayne (4-2). Jamier Averette-Brown hauled in four catches, two for TDs, and Isaiah Thompson tallied a rushing and receiving score. Colby Barr hit a pair of field goals for Northmont (0-6).
Fairmont 38, Miamisburg 3: The win marked the first time this season that a Fairmont (2-4) game was decided by more than one score.
Tippecanoe 62, Sidney 0: Larkin Thomas dished out three touchdown passes and Xavier Melton tacked on three rushing TDs to lead unbeaten Tipp (6-0) in a Thursday night rout vs. winless Sidney (0-6).
Marion Local 20, Versailles 19: Unbeaten Marion Local (6-0) didn’t hold a lead until late in the fourth quarter when Brayden Mescher hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brennen Hess. Marion Local’s win streak, the longest active win streak in the nation, has now reached 70 games.
Troy 35, Stebbins 7: Aiden Kirkpatrick put Troy (5-1) ahead with three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and Aidan Gorman added two third quarter TDs, including an 85-yard kickoff return. Devin McCormick connected with Marcell Jefferson for the lone Stebbins (3-3) touchdown.
Xenia 42, Piqua 21: Gage Stephan finished 21-of-26 for 233 yards with three touchdowns to lead Xenia (5-1) and Deaunte White tacked on 134 rushing yards with a TD. Chris Davis hit Rayshawn Garrett for a pair of Piqua (2-4) touchdowns.
Fairborn 51, West Carrollton 8: Caden Blakley and Daylen Switzer each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Fairborn (4-2) forced two safeties to build up a big first half lead. Elijah Grigsby threw the lone touchdown for West Carrollton (0-6).
Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 14: Badin (6-0) jumped out to a 42-6 lead at the half. Chase Even and Lem Grayson scored two rushing touchdowns apiece. Devon Wilcox returned a kickoff for a touchdown for CJ (0-6).
Brookville 41, Carlisle 7: Jake Lenser ran for four touchdowns to lead the way for the unbeaten Blue Devils (6-0), which rattled off 41 unanswered points after giving up a first quarter touchdown. Kolby Morgerson threw the lone TD for Carlisle (4-2).
Waynesville 52, Dayton Christian 35: Waynesville (2-4) halted a three-game skid with the homecoming win.
Franklin 23, Monroe 16: Franklin (1-5) earned its first win over the season; Monroe dropped to 1-5.
Eaton 31, Middletown Madison 0: Eaton (2-4) snapped a three-game skid with the win.
Northwestern 28, Springfield Shawnee 13: Ried Smith tossed a touchdown and ran in another and Tyler Hornberger added an interception return for a TD for Northwestern (4-2, 1-0), which opened CBC Mad River Division play with a win. Shawnee sophomore quarterback Derek Boehmer went 30-for-37 for 391 yards, tossing a TD pass to junior Alex Spencer and sophomore Zain DeWeese also rushed for a score for Shawnee (0-6, 0-1).
Greeneview 19, Cedarville 14: Jace Withers clinched the win by intercepting a pass in the final minute for Greeneview (3-3), which won the Battle of 72 for the 12th consecutive season.
Indianapolis Cathedral (IN) 32, Trotwood 28: Mike Keith returned an interception for a touchdown to put Trotwood (4-2) ahead late in the fourth quarter, but Indianapolis Cathedral rallied for the win.
Tri-Village 70, Mississinawa Valley 7: Tri-Village (6-0) remained undefeated with the victory, tied atop the WOAC with Preble Shawnee.
Preble Shawnee 53, Bradford 0: Preble Shawnee (6-0) remained undefeated with the victory.
Lehman Catholic 44, Milton-Union 14: Lehman Catholic (6-0) remained undefeated with the homecoming win.
Covington 49, Troy Christian 14: Landin Cassel threw a touchdown and ran for 115 yards with three TDs to lead Covington (2-4).
Dunbar 26, Ponitz 0: Dunbar (2-4) improved to 2-0 in the City League with the Thursday night win.
Fort Recovery 20, New Bremen 13: Fort Recovery (4-2) snapped a six-game losing streak to New Bremen (4-2).
Indian Lake 17, North Union 14: Noah Shirk put Indian Lake (4-2) ahead with a fourth quarter touchdown run.
Kings 38, Lebanon 20: Luke Faler threw two touchdowns and Deacon Wooldridge ran for a TD in a losing effort for Lebanon (4-2).
Colerain 34, Sycamore 24: With the victory Colerain snapped a 27-game losing streak that dated back to a 21-0 win against Hamilton on Oct. 14, 2022.
Bellefontaine 23, Kenton Ridge 21: The Cougars (4-2, 0-1) took a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains (3-3, 1-0) hit a 20-yard field goal to earn the victory in their CBC Kenton Trail Division opener.
Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh: The Pioneers beat the Arrows (2-4, 0-1) for the ninth straight season.
London 47, Urbana 0: The Red Raiders won their 30th straight regular season game dating back to Week 7 of the 2022 season.
Graham 26, Benjamin Logan 21: The Falcons scored a late TD to improve to 5-1 and 1-0 in the CBC Mad River.
Mechanicsburg 62, Triad 0: The Indians beat their Champaign County rivals for the 12th straight season.
West Liberty-Salem 42, Fairbanks 0: Beckett Sullivan threw four TD passes and Corbin Wallace and Zade Bieleski each ran for scores as the Tigers (4-2, 1-0) won their fourth straight game.
Madison Plains 46, Catholic Central 34: The Irish led 14-0 in the first quarter and 28-24 at the half, but were outscored 22-6 in the second half as the Golden Eagles beat Catholic Central for the second straight season.
Greenon 34, Southeastern 0: The Knights improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the OHC South. The Trojans are 0-6.
