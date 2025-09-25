High School Football Week 6 Schedule: Springfield at Springboro, Oakwood at Valley View, Middletown at Lakota West

Wayne sophomore quarterback Kye Graham runs with pressure from Springboro's Cole Henson during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Friday, Sept. 12 at Heidkamp Stadium. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Wayne sophomore quarterback Kye Graham runs with pressure from Springboro's Cole Henson during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Friday, Sept. 12 at Heidkamp Stadium. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Sports
31 minutes ago
Week 5

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Central Buckeye Conference

Friday, Sept. 26

Kenton Ridge at Bellefontaine

Benjamin Logan at Graham

Indian Lake at North Union

Northwestern at Shawnee

Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh

London at Urbana

The Kenton Ridge High School football team beat Northwestern 21-17 on Friday night at Richard L. Phillips Field in Springfield. RODNEY GETZ/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton City League

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Jefferson Township at Stivers, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Dunbar at Ponitz, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Thurgood Marshall at Meadowdale

Belmont at North College Hill

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Friday, Sept. 26

Badin at Chaminade Julienne

Alter at Fenwick

Carroll at McNicholas

The Alter High School football team beat Bellbrook 21-3 on Friday, Sept. 19 at Miamisburg High School's Holland. NICK FALZERANO / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Greater Miami Conference

Friday, Sept. 26

Sycamore at Colerain

Fairfield at Lakota East

Middletown at Lakota West

Princeton at Mason

Hamilton at Oak Hills

Fairfield defeated Lakota West 10-7 in their football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Friday, Sept. 26

Beavercreek at Centerville

Fairmont at Miamisburg

Springfield at Springboro

Northmont at Wayne

Springfield's Sherrod Lay Jr. (#2), center, celebrates with teammates Vincent Brown III (#52) and Kavon Blackmon (#55), and Braylon Keyes (#3) after scoring a touchdown during a game against Centerville on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Springfield High School. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Miami Valley League

Thursday, Sept. 25

Sidney at Tippecanoe

Friday, Sept. 26

Butler at Greenville

Xenia at Piqua

Stebbins at Troy

Fairborn at West Carrollton

Stebbins hosted Tecumseh in the final preseason scrimmage of the season on Thursday night at Edmundson Stadium in Riverside. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF PHOTO

Midwest Athletic Conference

Friday, Sept. 26

Versailles at Marion Local

St. Henry at Minster

Coldwater at Parkway

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s at Anna

Ohio Heritage Conference

Friday, Sept. 26

Cedarville at Greeneview

Catholic Central at Madison Plains

Greenon at Southeastern

Mechanicsburg at Triad

Northeastern at West Jefferson

Fairbanks at West Liberty-Salem

The Northwestern High School football team beat rival Greenon 42-7 on Friday night at Taylor Field in Springfield. RODNEY GETZ/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Southwestern Buckeye League

Friday, Sept. 26

Edgewood at Bellbrook

Carlisle at Brookville

Middletown Madison at Eaton

Franklin at Monroe

Ross at Talawanda

Oakwood at Valley View

Dayton Christian at Waynesville

The Waynesville High School football team beat Greeneview 21-0 on Friday, Aug. 29 at Spartan Field. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS BY NICK FALZERANO

Three Rivers Conference

Friday, Sept. 26

Troy Christian at Covington

Milton-Union at Lehman Catholic

Miami East at Northridge

Bethel at Riverside

Northridge senior receiver Tre'von Rowe runs during a Three Rivers Conference game against Lehman Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Sidney Memorial Stadium. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Friday, Sept. 26

National Trail at Arcanum

Preble Shawnee at Bradford

Tri-County North at Dixie

Mississinawa Valley at Tri-Village

Ansonia at Twin Valley South

Other games

Indianapolis Cathedral (Ind.) at Trotwood

Kings at Lebanon

