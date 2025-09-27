High School Football Week 6 Scores

Week 6

Friday’s Results

Alter 47, Fenwick 7

Anna 42, Delphos St. John’s 0

Ansonia 38, Twin Valley South 7

Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 14

Brookville 41, Carlisle 7

Centerville 36, Beavercreek 0

Fort Loramie 37, Spencerville 14

Fort Recovery 20, New Bremen 13

Indian Lake 17, North Union 14

Lakota East 34, Fairfield 7

London 47, Urbana 0

Marion Local 20, Versailles 19

Moeller 42, La Salle 7

Roger Bacon 13, Danville 37

St. Henry 45, Minster 0

St. Marys 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Talawanda 38, Ross 8

Tri-County North 54, Dixie 19

Tri-Village 70, Mississinawa Valley 7

Troy 35, Stebbins 7

Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 28

Wayne 45, Northmont 6

Western Hills 20, Hughes 14, OT

Xenia 42, Piqua 21

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Ponitz 0

Tippecanoe 62, Sidney 0

Wednesday’s Results

Stivers 30, Jefferson Township 12

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.