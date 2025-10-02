High School Football Week 7 Schedule: Springfield at Wayne, Brookville at Oakwood Lakota East at Middletown

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

1 hour ago
Week 7

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Central Buckeye Conference

Friday, Oct. 3

London at Bellefontaine

North Union at Benjamin Logan

Northwestern at Graham

Shawnee at Indian Lake

Urbana at Jonathan Alder

Tecumseh at Kenton Ridge

Dayton City League

Thursday, Oct. 2

Lockland at Belmont

Friday, Oct. 3

Meadowdale at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Ponitz at Thurgood Marshall

Stivers at Vanlue

Saturday, Oct. 4

Trotwood-Madison at Dunbar, 1 p.m.

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Friday, Oct. 3

Carroll at Alter

Fenwick at Badin

Chaminade Julienne at McNicholas

Greater Miami Conference

Friday, Oct. 3

Lakota West at Colerain

Mason at Fairfield

Lakota East at Middletown

Hamilton at Princeton

Oak Hills at Sycamore

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Friday, Oct. 3

Springboro at Beavercreek

Miamisburg at Centerville

Northmont at Fairmont

Springfield at Wayne, 6 p.m.

Miami Valley League

Friday, Oct. 3

Troy at Butler

Fairborn at Piqua

Greenville at Sidney

West Carrollton at Stebbins

Tippecanoe at Xenia

Midwest Athletic Conference

Friday, Oct. 3

Marion Local at Fort Recovery

Versailles at Anna

Parkway at St. Henry

New Bremen at Minster

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

Ohio Heritage Conference

Friday, Oct. 3

Southeastern at Catholic Central

Greenon at Cedarville

Madison Plains at Greeneview

Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem at Northeastern

West Jefferson at Triad

Southwestern Buckeye League

Friday, Oct. 3

Ross at Edgewood

Bellbrook at Franklin

Eaton at Monroe

Brookville at Oakwood

Middletown Madison at Valley View

Carlisle at Waynesville

Three Rivers Conference

Friday, Oct. 3

Bethel at Covington

Lehman Catholic at Miami East

Northridge at Riverside

Milton-Union at Troy Christian

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Friday, Oct. 3

Twin Valley South at Arcanum

Ansonia at Bradford

Tri-Village at Dixie

Tri-County North at National Trail

Mississinawa Valley at Preble Shawnee

Other games

Friday, Oct. 3

Cincinnati College Prep at Dayton Christian

Lebanon at Milford

Northwest at Talawanda

Saturday, Oct. 4

Trotwood-Madison at Dunbar

