High School Football Week 8 Roundup: Brookville rallies past Eaton in OT to remain undefeated

Brookville started the rally with a D.J. Moore touchdown run in the third quarter. Jayden Resor added two fourth quarter TD runs for the Blue Devils, who remained unbeaten in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

In overtime, the Blue Devils got the ball first and Moore provided the go-ahead score on a 15-yard run. Eaton answered with a Kase Keating TD pass to Sawyer Keating, but the attempted two-point conversion was incomplete.

Brookville improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SWBL, setting up a huge matchup with Valley View next week. Eaton fell to 2-6 and 1-3 in the division.

Here’s a look at other games in the SWBL and the Miami Valley:

Valley View 28, Edgewood 21: Valley View (7-1) picked up the road win to keep pace with Brookville atop the SWBL Buckeye division. Carlisle 53, Oakwood 21: Carlisle (6-2) picked up the homecoming win. After a 5-0 start to the season Oakwood (5-3) has now dropped three straight. Franklin 21, Ross 14: The victory bumped Franklin (3-5) to 3-0 in the SWBL Southwestern.

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Badin 55, Carroll 6: Badin (8-0) won big to remain unbeaten. Alter 12, McNicholas 0: The shutout win helped Alter keep pace with Badin in the GCLC standings at 3-0. Fenwick 36, Chaminade Julienne 14: Jackson Kauffman and D.J. Berning each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Fenwick (4-4).

Greater Miami Conference

Princeton 30, Oak Hills 27: Princeton (7-1) survived a scare, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute to remain unbeaten in the GMC. Middletown 37, Mason 7: Jastin Bourne tossed touchdown throws to Will Gibson and Zymir Reed and Joseph Ward, Julius Reed and Jordan Vann each ran for a TD to lead Middletown (7-1). The Middies trail Princeton by a game in the GMC. Lakota West 56, Sycamore 0: Kenyon Norman rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third in the first quarter as Lakota West (5-3) jumped out to a big advantage early. Norman finished with 107 rushing yards, Jackson Smith threw for 181 yards with four touchdowns and Jayden Brogden hauled in two TD passes. Lakota East 44, Colerain 24: Ryder Hooks ran for 243 yards with four touchdowns along with returning an interception 82 yards for a TD to lead Lakota East (5-3).

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Centerville 31, Northmont 0: Parker Johnson rumbled for 185 yards with three touchdowns and Shane Cole hit Gavin Nolan on a TD pass to lead Centerville. A.J. Taylor led the defensive effort, compiling seven tackles with one sack. That marks three straight wins for Centerville (3-5) after starting the season 0-5. Wayne 18, Miamisburg 14: Wayne (5-3) picked up the rebound win after last week’s loss to Springfield. The Warriors trail the Wildcats by a game in the GWOC standings.

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6: Unbeaten Tipp (8-0) built up a 35-0 lead at the half and cruised to victory. Max Deckard highlighted the night with a 62-yard punt return touchdown. The unbeaten Red Devils can secure a split of the MVL Miami division title next with a win against visiting Troy. Troy 49, Sidney 0: Aiden Kirkpatrick connected with Aidan Gorman on three touchdown passes and Kayden Franklin ran for 103 yards with a TD to lead Troy (7-1). Xenia 54, Fairborn 20: Deaunte White rumbled for 346 yards with five touchdowns to help Xenia (6-2) retain the Clifton/Spahr Memorial Trophy. Xenia leads the MVL Miami division at 5-2. Daylen Switzer threw two touchdowns in the loss for Fairborn (4-4). Piqua 30, Stebbins 6: Debo Knisley racked up 201 rushing yards with a touchdown to pace Piqua (4-4). Chris Davis added two TD passes to Rayshawn Garrett and Myles Haney bolstered the defensive effort with an interception return for a score.

Dayton City League

Meadowdale 50, Ponitz 6: The Lions (3-5, 2-0) remained unbeaten in the City League. They’re tied atop the conference with Dunbar (2-6, 2-0).

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local 28, Anna 27, 2OT: Marion Local took its first lead of the game off a Kamden Eifert touchdown run in the second overtime, surviving to win its 72nd consecutive game, the longest active win streak in the nation. New Bremen 16, Coldwater 7: New Bremen snapped a 23-game losing streak to Coldwater that dated back to 1997.

Central Buckeye Conference

North Union 28, Northwestern 20: The Warriors trailed 21-13 at the half and the Wildcats pulled away for the Mad River Division victory.

Northwestern senior Ried Smith threw for 184 yards and a TD, including one to brother Rennen Smith, who caught seven passes for 96 yards.

Warriors senior Xander Stacey caught seven passes for 88 yards and kicked two field goals from 31 and 22 yards out. Senior Tyler Hornberger scored on a 4-yard run to cut the lead to eight points in the fourth quarter, but Northwestern couldn’t get any closer.

Graham 42, Shawnee 7: Falcons junior Danny Hoke rushed for 201 yards and two TDs on 21 carries as Graham pulled away in the second half.

Falcons sophomore Jacob Hoke rushed for 116 yards on 13 carries and junior Gage Stull added 112 yards and a TD for Graham, which improved to 6-2 and 3-0 in the Mad River Division. The win sets up a showdown with Indian Lake (7-1, 3-0) next week.

Shawnee sophomore Derek Boehmer threw for 181 yards and an 11-yard TD pass to junior Alex Spencer.

Bellefontaine 34, Tecumseh 20: The Chieftains led 27-14 at the half and held off a charge from the Arrows (2-6, 0-3), who dropped their fifth straight game. Urbana 28, Kenton Ridge 21: Trailing 21-14, Hillclimbers junior Grady Lantz threw TD passes to senior Colton Teepe and sophomore B.J. Potter to secure the Kenton Trail Division victory for Urbana (2-6, 1-2). The Cougars fell to 5-3 and 1-2. London 38, Jonathan Alder 0: The Red Raiders won their 31st consecutive regular season game, improving to 8-0 and 3-0 in the Kenton Trail Division.

Ohio Heritage Conference

Mechanicsburg 21, West Jefferson 14: The Indians scored with two minutes remaining and held off a late charge to improve to 7-1 and 3-0 in the North Division.

The Roughriders drove to the Indians 5-yard line, but Austin Buescher’s pass to Braxton Vance with two seconds remaining fell incomplete to end the game.

With the victory, Mechanicsburg sets up a showdown against Northeastern next week.

Northeastern 47, Fairbanks 13: The Jets jumped out to a 37-6 halftime lead to improve to 7-1 and 2-1 in the division. West Liberty-Salem 42, Triad 7: Corbin Wallace rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first half to give the Tigers a 35-0 halftime lead.

Three Rivers Conference

Miami East 31, Milton-Union 7: Miami East (7-1) remains unbeaten in TRC play. Covington 27, Northridge 24: Landin Cassel tallied two touchdown runs and added a 50-yard interception return for a score to lead Covington (4-4).

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Tri-Village 60, Bradford 0: The win sets up a battle of unbeatens next when Tri-Village (8-0) travels to Preble Shawnee (8-0).

ECC

Lebanon 41, Turpin 38, 2OT: Logan Lane booted the game-winning kick in overtime for Lebanon (6-2).

Playoff berths