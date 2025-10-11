High School Football Week 8 Scores: Badin wins big; Tippecanoe stays unbeaten; Carlisle tops Oakwood

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 8
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 64, Dixie 0
Badin 55, Carroll 6
Bluffton 42, Fort Loramie 9
Carlisle 53, Oakwood 21
Centerville 31, Northmont 0
Elder 40, Highlands (KY) 16
Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 27
Franklin 21, Ross 14
Hamilton 14, Fairfield 7
Kings 49, Milford 14
Lakota West 56, Sycamore 0
Middletown 37, Mason 0
National Trail 28, Twin Valley South 7
New Bremen 16, Coldwater 7
Piqua 30, Stebbins 6
Roger Bacon 41, Summit Country Day 13
Springboro 16, Fairmont 12
Springfield 31, Beavercreek 0
St. Marys 31, Lima Shawnee 28
Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6
Waynesville 28, Middletown Madison 8
Winton Woods 35, West Clermont 0
Thursday’s Results
Belmont 44, Thurgood 0
CCPA 36, Shroder 0
Col. Beechcroft 41, Stivers 8
Preble Shawnee 52, Tri-County North 20
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.