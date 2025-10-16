High School Football Week 9 Schedule: Springfield at Fairmont, Badin at Alter, Tipp at Troy

1 hour ago
Week 9

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Central Buckeye Conference

Friday, Oct. 17

Urbana at Bellefontaine

Indian Lake at Graham

Shawnee at North Union

Benjamin Logan at Northwestern

London at Tecumseh

Jonathan Alder at Kenton Ridge

Dayton City League

Thursday, Oct. 16

Meadowdale at Belmont

Ponitz at Columbus East

Friday, Oct. 17

Thurgood Marshall at Dunbar

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Friday, Oct. 17

Alter at Badin

Chaminade Julienne at Carroll

McNicholas at Fenwick

Greater Miami Conference

Friday, Oct. 17

Mason at Colerain

Princeton at Fairfield

Oak Hills at Lakota West

Hamilton at Middletown

Lakota East at Sycamore

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Friday, Oct. 17

Wayne at Beavercreek

Springboro at Centerville

Springfield at Fairmont

Miamisburg at Northmont

Miami Valley League

Friday, Oct. 17

Stebbins at Fairborn

Xenia at Greenville

Butler at Piqua

West Carrollton at Sidney

Troy at Tippecanoe

Midwest Athletic Conference

Friday, Oct. 17

Fort Recovery at Anna

Versailles at Coldwater

Marion Local at Minster

New Bremen at St. Henry

Parkway at Delphos St. John’s

Ohio Heritage Conference

Friday, Oct. 17

Catholic Central at Cedarville

Greenon at Greeneview

Southeastern at Madison Plains

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg

Fairbanks at Triad

West Liberty-Salem at West Jefferson

Southwestern Buckeye League

Friday, Oct. 17

Oakwood at Bellbrook

Waynesville at Eaton

Edgewood at Franklin

Carlisle at Middletown Madison

Ross at Monroe

Brookville at Valley View

Three Rivers Conference

Friday, Oct. 17

Troy Christian at Miami East

Covington at Milton-Union

Bethel at Northridge

Saturday, Oct. 18

Riverside at Lehman Catholic

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Friday, Oct. 17

Ansonia at Arcanum

National Trail at Bradford

Tri-County North at Mississinawa Valley

Tri-Village at Preble Shawnee

Dixie at Twin Valley South

Other games

Friday, Oct. 17

Lebanon at Walnut Hills

Mount Healthy at Talawanda

Worthington Christian at Dayton Christian

