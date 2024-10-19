High School Football Week 9 Scoreboard

Lakota East's PJ MacFarlane catches a pass during their football game against Lakota West Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
0 minutes ago
Friday’s Results

Alter 21, Fenwick 0

Anderson 31, Winton Woods 17

Anna 49, Fort Recovery 6

Arcanum 32, Dixie 0

Bellbrook 31, Oakwood 0

Bellefontaine 49, Jonathan Alder 7

Benjamin Logan 17, Springfield Shawnee 9

Bishop Watterson 51, Harrison 14

Butler 37, West Carrollton 14

Carlisle 38, Middletown Madison 35, OT

Celina 28, Defiance 6

Centerville 28, Springboro 10

CHCA 56, North College Hill 7

Cin. Country Day 47, Lockland 0

Clinton-Massie 41, Batavia 8

Coldwater 52, Versailles 14

Deer Park 18, Mariemont 13

Delphos St. John’s 40, Parkway 21

Edgewood 24, Franklin 0

Elder 14, Bishop Chatard (IN) 0

Fairbanks 69, West Jefferson 35

Fairmont 17, Springfield 13

Fort Loramie 61, Delphos Jefferson 13

Graham 38, North Union 0

Greeneview 47, Catholic Central 6

Hamilton 38, Colerain 0

Indian Lake 41, Northwestern 19

Kings 27, Turpin 7

La Salle 28, Harvest Prep 14

Lakota West 42, Lakota East 24

Lebanon 41, Walnut Hills 6

Lehman Catholic 65, Troy Christian 19

London 42, Kenton Ridge 7

Madison-Plains 31, Southeastern 0

Marion Local 21, Minster 0

Mason 29, Sycamore 7

McNicholas 59, Carroll 0

Mechanicsburg 35, Northeastern 18

Miami East 43, Bethel 12

Miamisburg 30, Northmont 27

Milford 42, Little Miami 7

Mount Healthy 62, Talawanda 42

MVCA 15, Clark Montessori 12

Northridge 40, Milton-Union 21

Oak Hills 21, Fairfield 18

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Lima Shawnee 14

Ponitz 14, Thurgood Marshall 0

Princeton 13, Middletown 7

Riverside 26, Covington 14

Roger Bacon 29, Purcell Marian 8

Ross 24, Monroe 13

SBEP 50, New Miami 0

Sidney 20, Piqua 13

St. Henry 21, New Bremen 14

St. Marys 52, Elida 31

St. Xavier 31, St. Ignatius 19

Summit Country Day 43, Norwood 6

Tippecanoe 51, Stebbins 0

Tri-County North 39, Mississinawa Valley 28

Tri-Village 56, Bradford 7

Trotwood 39, Meadowdale 6

Troy 42, Fairborn 14

Twin Valley South 40, National Trail 22

Urbana 41, Tecumseh 8

Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT

Van Wert 45, Kenton 44

Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 20

Wayne 44, Beavercreek 6

Waynesville 42, Eaton 15

West Clermont 21, Loveland 17

West Liberty-Salem 49, Triad 8

Western Hills 26, Woodward 20, OT

Wilmington 49, New Richmond 14

Withrow 42, Hughes 0

Xenia 48, Greenville 6

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 42, Belmont 34

