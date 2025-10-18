High School Football Week 9 Scores: ‘Creek stuns Wayne; Valley View hands Brookville first loss

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 9
Friday’s Results
Central Buckeye Conference
Indian Lake 24, Graham 21
London 37, Tecumseh 0
Eastern Cincinnati Conference
Anderson 37, Winton Woods 30
Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8
Greater Catholic League Co-ed
Badin 28, Alter 14
Fenwick 16, McNicholas 14
Greater Catholic League South
Elder 28, Bishop Chatard (IN) 7
La Salle 35, Louisville 24
St. Xavier 41, Cle. St. Ignatius 7
Greater Miami Conference
Hamilton 14, Middletown 10
Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0
Lakota West 38, Oak Hills 6
Mason 38, Colerain 21
Princeton 35, Fairfield 0
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17
Fairmont 10, Springfield 7
Miamisburg 28, Northmont 14
Springboro 30, Centerville 20
Miami Valley Conference
CHCA 36, Roger Bacon 21
Cin. Country Day 46, North College Hill 14
Purcell Marian 28, Summit Country Day 7
SBEP 27, MVCA 0
Miami Valley League
Piqua 28, Butler 23
Stebbins 34, Fairborn 21
Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0
Xenia 44, Greenville 7
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna 28, Fort Recovery 24
Coldwater 44, Versailles 14
Delphos St. John’s 48, Parkway 13
Marion Local 42, Minster 0
St. Henry 20, New Bremen 0
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 45, Allen East 13
Col. Grove 33, Lima Central Catholic 25
Crestview 33, Spencerville 27
Fort Loramie 40, Delphos Jefferson 0
Ohio Heritage Conference
Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 28
Fairbanks 64, Triad 12
Greeneview 28, Greenon 12
Madison-Plains 28, Southeastern 27
Northeastern 52, Mechanicsburg 26
West Jefferson 20, West Liberty-Salem 7
Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference
Clermont Northeastern 49, Fayetteville 6
Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0
Goshen 49, Wilmington 21
Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0
Southwest Ohio Conference
Col. St. Francis 23, Harrison 21
Talawanda 35, Mt. Healthy 14
Southwestern Buckeye League
Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8
Franklin 21, Edgewood 16
Ross 9, Monroe 0
Valley View 27, Brookville 7
Waynesville 21, Eaton 17
Three Rivers Conference
Northridge 39, Bethel 12
Western Buckeye League
Lima Bath 39, Defiance 21
Lima Shawnee 45, Van Wert 24
St. Marys 35, Kenton 26
Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8
National Trail 55, Bradford 0
Tri-County North 27, Mississinawa Valley 20
Tri-Village 40, Preble Shawnee 7
Twin Valley South 25, Dixie 7
Thursday’s Results
Dayton City League
Col. East 43, Ponitz 16
Meadowdale 36, Belmont 6
Wednesday’s Results
Dayton City League
Shroder 40, Stivers 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.