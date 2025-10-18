High School Football Week 9 Scores: ‘Creek stuns Wayne; Valley View hands Brookville first loss

Week 9

Friday’s Results

Central Buckeye Conference

Indian Lake 24, Graham 21

London 37, Tecumseh 0

Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Anderson 37, Winton Woods 30

Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Badin 28, Alter 14

Fenwick 16, McNicholas 14

Greater Catholic League South

Elder 28, Bishop Chatard (IN) 7

La Salle 35, Louisville 24

St. Xavier 41, Cle. St. Ignatius 7

Greater Miami Conference

Hamilton 14, Middletown 10

Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0

Lakota West 38, Oak Hills 6

Mason 38, Colerain 21

Princeton 35, Fairfield 0

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17

Fairmont 10, Springfield 7

Miamisburg 28, Northmont 14

Springboro 30, Centerville 20

Miami Valley Conference

CHCA 36, Roger Bacon 21

Cin. Country Day 46, North College Hill 14

Purcell Marian 28, Summit Country Day 7

SBEP 27, MVCA 0

Miami Valley League

Piqua 28, Butler 23

Stebbins 34, Fairborn 21

Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0

Xenia 44, Greenville 7

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 28, Fort Recovery 24

Coldwater 44, Versailles 14

Delphos St. John’s 48, Parkway 13

Marion Local 42, Minster 0

St. Henry 20, New Bremen 0

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 45, Allen East 13

Col. Grove 33, Lima Central Catholic 25

Crestview 33, Spencerville 27

Fort Loramie 40, Delphos Jefferson 0

Ohio Heritage Conference

Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 28

Fairbanks 64, Triad 12

Greeneview 28, Greenon 12

Madison-Plains 28, Southeastern 27

Northeastern 52, Mechanicsburg 26

West Jefferson 20, West Liberty-Salem 7

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Clermont Northeastern 49, Fayetteville 6

Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0

Goshen 49, Wilmington 21

Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0

Southwest Ohio Conference

Col. St. Francis 23, Harrison 21

Talawanda 35, Mt. Healthy 14

Southwestern Buckeye League

Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8

Franklin 21, Edgewood 16

Ross 9, Monroe 0

Valley View 27, Brookville 7

Waynesville 21, Eaton 17

Three Rivers Conference

Northridge 39, Bethel 12

Western Buckeye League

Lima Bath 39, Defiance 21

Lima Shawnee 45, Van Wert 24

St. Marys 35, Kenton 26

Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8

National Trail 55, Bradford 0

Tri-County North 27, Mississinawa Valley 20

Tri-Village 40, Preble Shawnee 7

Twin Valley South 25, Dixie 7

Thursday’s Results

Dayton City League

Col. East 43, Ponitz 16

Meadowdale 36, Belmont 6

Wednesday’s Results

Dayton City League

Shroder 40, Stivers 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.