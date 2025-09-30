High School Football: Which area teams are ranked in latest 2025 state poll?

Tippecanoe and Hamilton Badin each ranked in the top-10 in Division III in the latest Ohio high school football poll of the 2025 season released Tuesday by the Associated Press.
The undefeated Red Devils (6-0) have won 20 straight regular season games dating back to the 2023 season. They’ve outscored their opponents 261-20 through six games. Tippecanoe travels to D-II No. 15 Xenia (5-1) for a Miami Valley League crossover division game on Friday night at Doug Adams Stadium.
Credit: Bryant Billing
Badin (6-0) has won 14 straight regular season games. They host Fenwick (3-3) in a Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division game this week.
The other ranked teams from the area include:
Division I: Middletown (5-1) dropped to 11th after falling to Lakota West 27-13 last week. They’re the only D-I team in the area to receive votes.
Division II: Xenia was the lone area team to receive votes.
Division III: Tipp and Badin are joined by unbeaten Talawanda (6-0), who is 14th.
Division IV: Four area teams received votes in D-IV, including No. 12 Valley View (5-1). Brookville is 14th, followed by No. 15 Clinton-Massie and No. 21 Oakwood.
The Blue Devils travel to Oakwood on Friday for a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division matchup. The Lumberjacks fell to Valley View 20-19 last week.
Division V: No area teams cracked the top-10, but Versailles (4-2) is 13th, followed by No. 15 Preble Shawnee (6-0), No. 17 Carlisle (4-2) and No. 20 St. Paris Graham (5-1).
Division VI: Coldwater (4-2), the defending state champion, is No. 5, while unbeaten Tri-Village (6-0) is tied for seventh with Grandview Heights (5-1).
- Anna (13th, 4-2), Dayton Christian (23rd, 4-2) and Mechanicsburg (23th, 5-1).
Division VII: Marion Local (6-0), the four-time defending state champion, is No. 1. They’ve won 70 straight games, including a 20-19 victory over Versailles last Friday night.
- St. Henry (5-1) is No. 3 after a 45-0 victory over Minster last week.
- New Bremen (11th, 5-1), Lehman Catholic (12th, 6-0) and Fort Recovery (17th, 4-2) also received votes. The Indians beat New Bremen 20-13 last week and host Marion Local this week.
COMPLETE POLL
Division I
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Cincinnati Moeller (3) (5-1)
|75
|6
|2.
|Cincinnati Elder (2) (6-0)
|70
|4
|3.
|Lakewood St. Edward (2) (5-1)
|69
|1
|4.
|Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2) (6-0)
|64
|5
|5.
|Mentor (6-0)
|63
|3
|6.
|Columbus Upper Arlington (6-0)
|32
|7
|7.
|Cincinnati St. Xavier (4-2)
|21
|2
|8.
|Toledo Whitmer (5-1)
|20
|NR
|9.
|Cincinnati Princeton (5-1)
|18
|10
|10.
|Pickerington North (5-1)
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: 11, Middletown 11. 12, Pickerington Central 7. 13, Perrysburg 6. 14, Findlay 6. 15, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4. 16, Strongsville 4. 17, Canton McKinley 4. 18, Berea-Midpark 3. 19, Lewis Center Olentangy 2.
Division II
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Cincinnati Anderson (7) (6-0)
|81
|1
|2.
|Medina Highland (6-0)
|62
|4
|3.
|Avon (1) (5-1)
|60
|3
|4.
|Uniontown Lake (1) (6-0)
|59
|2
|5.
|Akron Hoban (5-1)
|53
|8
|6.
|Wadsworth (6-0)
|40
|7
|7.
|Canal Winchester (5-1)
|31
|6
|8.
|Kings Mills Kings (5-1)
|27
|9
|9.
|Ashland (6-0)
|24
|NR
|10.
|Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-1)
|21
|5
Others receiving votes: 11, Sunbury Big Walnut 17. 12, North Canton Hoover 6. 13, Macedonia Nordonia 5. 14, Hudson 3. 15, Xenia 3. 16, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1. 17, North Ridgeville 1. 18, Massillon Washington 1.
Division III
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Columbus Bishop Watterson (6) (6-0)
|82
|1
|2.
|Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) (6-0)
|66
|3
|3.
|Canfield (6-0)
|56
|4
|4.
|Wapakoneta (6-0)
|54
|2
|5.
|Hamilton Badin (1) (6-0)
|46
|7
|6.
|Medina Buckeye (1) (6-0)
|41
|5
|7.
|London (6-0)
|34
|8
|8.
|Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (5-0)
|22
|NR
|9.
|Toledo Central Catholic (3-3)
|18
|NR
|10.
|Columbus Linden McKinley (6-0)
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Lima Shawnee 10. 12, Newark Licking Valley 10. 13, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 9. 14, Oxford Talawanda 6. 15, Gates Mills Hawken 6. 16, Cleveland Benedictine 6. 17, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3. 18, Richfield Revere 3. 19, Lexington 3. 20, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2. 21, Athens 2.
Division IV
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Shelby (2) (6-0)
|73
|1
|2.
|Cincinnati Indian Hill (2) (6-0)
|66
|4
|3.
|Cleveland Glenville (3) (4-2)
|41
|6
|4.
|Cincinnati Taft (6-0)
|40
|2
|5.
|Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) (6-0)
|39
|5
|6.
|Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (5-0)
|33
|3
|7.
|New Lexington (6-0)
|29
|8
|(tie)
|Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-1)
|29
|NR
|9.
|Norton (5-0)
|28
|NR
|10.
|Lima Bath (5-1)
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Galion 13. 12, Germantown Valley View 11. 13, Chillicothe Unioto 10. 14, Brookville 9. 15, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9. 16, Sandusky Perkins 9. 17, Cincinnati Wyoming 7. 18, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 7. 19, Napoleon 6. 20, Mentor Lake Catholic 5. 21, Dayton Oakwood 5. 22, Bellville Clear Fork 4. 23, Perry 3. 24, Lodi Cloverleaf 2.
Division V
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Liberty Center (7) (6-0)
|87
|1
|2.
|Wheelersburg (6-0)
|72
|4
|3.
|Ironton (1) (5-1)
|47
|2
|4.
|Poland Seminary (5-1)
|43
|10
|5.
|Genoa Area (5-1)
|32
|NR
|6.
|Cincinnati North College Hill (1) (6-0)
|31
|NR
|7.
|Girard (6-0)
|30
|5
|8.
|Oak Harbor (5-1)
|27
|3
|9.
|Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-0)
|26
|7
|10.
|Williamsburg (6-0)
|22
|6
Others receiving votes: 11, Nelsonville-York 19. 12, Milan Edison 16. 13, Versailles 11. 14, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 9. 15, Camden Preble Shawnee 6. 16, Barnesville 5. 17, Carlisle 3. 18, Akron Manchester 3. 19, Wooster Triway 3. 20, St. Paris Graham 2. 21, Garrettsville Garfield 1.
Division VI
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Kirtland (8) (6-0)
|88
|1
|2.
|Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (1) (6-0)
|70
|4
|3.
|Bluffton (5-1)
|41
|2
|4.
|West Jefferson (6-0)
|38
|NR
|5.
|Coldwater (4-2)
|32
|6
|6.
|Smithville
|25
|5
|7.
|Columbus Grandview Heights (5-1)
|24
|3
|7.
|New Madison Tri-Village (6-0)
|24
|NR
|9.
|Columbia Station Columbia (6-0)
|20
|NR
|10.
|Mount Gilead (6-0)
|18
|NR
|(tie)
|North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-0)
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: 12, Anna 16. 13, Castalia Margaretta 16. 14, Columbiana 15. 15, West Lafayette Ridgewood 10. 16, Hamler Patrick Henry 8. 17, Columbiana Crestview 7. 18, Ironton Rock Hill 7. 19, Hanoverton United 5. 20, Elmore Woodmore 4. 21, Archbold 3. 22, Sugarcreek Garaway 3. 23, Day. Christian 2. 24, Mechanicsburg 1.
Division VII
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Maria Stein Marion Local (9) (6-0)
|90
|1
|2.
|Lima Central Catholic (6-0)
|71
|2
|3.
|St. Henry (5-1)
|53
|4
|4.
|Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-0)
|52
|6
|5.
|Fairport Harbor Harding (5-0)
|39
|10
|(tie)
|McDonald (6-0)
|39
|5
|7.
|Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-0)
|35
|7
|8.
|Leipsic (6-0)
|29
|9.
|Sycamore Mohawk (5-1)
|18
|9
|10.
|North Baltimore (6-0)
|16
Others receiving votes: 11, New Bremen 11. 12, Sidney Lehman 10. 13, Beaver Eastern 8. 14, East Palestine 7. 15, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6. 16, Strasburg-Franklin 4. 17, Fort Recovery 2. 18, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 2. 19, Malvern 2. 20, Edgerton 1.
