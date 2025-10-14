High School Football: Who’s ranked in 2025 state poll after Week 8 games?

Mechanicsburg (7-1), ranked eighth, has won six straight games since a 47-43 loss at Urbana in Week 2. It beat previously unbeaten and second-ranked West Jefferson 21-14 in Week 7 to take over first place by itself in the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division.

The area’s other top 10 teams are:

Division I: Middletown (7-1) stayed at No. 6 after a 37-7 victory at Mason. Division III: Tippecanoe (8-0) fell from No. 3 to No. 2 after a 49-6 victory against Greenville. The Red Devils have won 22 straight regular-season games.

Tippecanoe plays at home against Troy (7-1) on Friday. Both teams are 7-0 in the Miami Valley League.

• Badin (8-0) climbed one spot to No. 4 after a 55-6 victory at Carroll.

Badin plays at home against Alter (6-2) on Friday. Both teams are 3-0 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division.

Division IV: Valley View (7-1) fell from No. 9 to No. 10 after a 28-21 victory at Edgewood.

Valley View plays at home against Brookville (8-0) on Friday. Both teams are unbeaten in the Southwestern Buckeye League.

Division VI: Anna (5-3) moved from a tie for ninth into a tie for fifth after a 28-27 double-overtime loss at Marion Local. Division VII: Marion Local (8-0) remained No. 1 after beating Anna. It has won 72 games in a row since losing to New Bremen in a regional final in 2020.

• St. Henry (7-1) fell from No. 3 to No. 4 after a 41-0 victory at St. John’s.

Division I

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Cincinnati Elder (11) (8-0) 133 1 2. Mentor (1) (8-0) 102 4 3. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 94 3 (tie) Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2) (8-0) 94 2 5. Cincinnati Moeller (6-2) 70 5 6. Middletown (7-1) 40 6 7. Pickerington North (7-1) 35 9 8. Cincinnati St. Xavier (6-2) 33 8 9. Cincinnati Princeton (7-1) 30 7 (tie) Pickerington Central (7-1) 30 10

Others receiving votes: 11, Toledo Whitmer 22. 12, Canton McKinley 18. 13, Lewis Center Olentangy 18. 14, Springfield 14. 15, Perrysburg 9. 16, Cincinnati Winton Woods 9. 17, Powell Olentangy Liberty 8. 18, West Chester Lakota West 7. 19, Columbus Upper Arlington 4.

Division II

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Cincinnati Anderson (10) (8-0) 128 1 2. Wadsworth (1) (8-0) 100 5 3. Avon (3) (7-1) 98 2 4. Medina Highland (8-0) 91 3 5. Akron Hoban (6-1) 84 4 6. Ashland (8-0) 60 NR 7. Sunbury Big Walnut (7-1) 52 7 8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-1) 51 6 9. Kings Mills Kings (7-1) 31 9 10. Canal Winchester (7-1) 21 10

Others receiving votes: 11, Trotwood-Madison 14. 12, Austintown-Fitch 10. 13, Troy 8. 14, Xenia 8. 15, North Canton Hoover 3. 16, Uniontown Lake 3. 17, Massillon Washington 3. 18, Garfield Heights 3. 19, North Ridgeville 2.

Division III

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (9) (7-0) 123 1 2. Wapakoneta (1) (8-0) 91 4 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-0) 87 2 4. Hamilton Badin (2) (8-0) 84 5 5. Canfield (8-0) 78 3 6. London (1) (8-0) 73 6 7. Medina Buckeye (1) (8-0) 62 7 8. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-0) 55 9 9. Newark Licking Valley (8-0) 30 NR 10. Toledo Central Catholic (4-4) 21 8

Others receiving votes: 11, Lexington 17. 12, Kettering Archbishop Alter 13. 13, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 8. 14, Cleveland Benedictine 5. 15, Oxford Talawanda 5. 16, Columbus Linden McKinley 4. 17, Athens 4. 18, Columbus Hamilton Township 3. 19, Gates Mills Hawken 3. 20, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2. 21, Steubenville 1. 22, Rocky River 1.

Division IV

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Shelby (8) (8-0) 128 1 2. Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) (8-0) 104 3 3. Cincinnati Taft (2) (8-0) 100 2 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (7-1) 77 4 5. New Lexington (8-0) 56 7 6. Norton (1) (7-0) 53 8 7. Cleveland Glenville (1) (5-3) 47 5 8. Galion (7-1) 39 10 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-1) 27 6 10. Germantown Valley View (7-1) 24 9

Others receiving votes: 11, Brookville 22. 12, Lima Bath 17. 13, Beloit West Branch 17. 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14. 15, Mentor Lake Catholic 11. 16, Sandusky Perkins 10. 17, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 8. 18, Napoleon 7. 19, Cincinnati Wyoming 6. 20, Chillicothe Unioto 3.

Division V

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Liberty Center (9) (8-0) 134 1 2. Wheelersburg (2) (8-0) 110 2 3. Ironton (2) (7-1) 93 3 4. Girard (8-0) 84 6 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-0) 74 4 6. Williamsburg (1) (8-0) 54 8 7. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-2) 48 7 8. Genoa Area (7-1) 47 9 9. Nelsonville-York (8-0) 23 10 (tie) Camden Preble Shawnee (8-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Wooster Triway 18. 12, St. Paris Graham 17. 13, Poland Seminary 13. 14, Casstown Miami East 9. 15, Carlisle 6. 16, Barnesville 4. 17, Versailles 3. 18, Cols. Africentric 3. 19, Garrettsville Garfield 3. 20, Lewistown Indian Lake 1. 21, West Liberty-Salem 1. 22, Pemberville Eastwood 1. 23, Cincinnati North College Hill 1.

Division VI

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Kirtland (14) (8-0) 140 1 2. Columbiana Crestview (8-0) 80 3 3. Archbold (7-1) 59 6 4. Castalia Margaretta (7-1) 48 T9 5. New Madison Tri-Village (8-0) 47 NR (tie) Bluffton (7-1) 47 T7 (tie) Anna (5-3) 47 T9 8. Mechanicsburg (7-1) 41 NR 9. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-1) 36 4 10. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 31 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, West Jefferson 30. 12, Centerburg 27. 13, Hanoverton United 26. 14, Paulding 20. 15, Columbiana 15. 16, Hamler Patrick Henry 14. 17, Smithville 14. 18, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 13. 19, Coldwater 12. 20, Springfield Northeastern 9. 21, Beverly Fort Frye 8. 22, Carey 4. 23, Mount Gilead 1. 24, Sugarcreek Garaway 1.

Division VII

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (13) (8-0) 130 1 2. Lima Central Catholic (8-0) 102 2 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-0) 94 4 4. St. Henry (7-1) 93 3 5. Fairport Harbor Harding (7-0) 51 5 6. McDonald (8-0) 39 9 7. Mogadore (7-1) 32 8 (tie) North Baltimore (8-0) 32 T10 9. Sycamore Mohawk (7-1) 27 NR 10. Leipsic (7-1) 26 6

Others receiving votes: 11, Beaver Eastern 22. 12, New Bremen 20. 13, Portsmouth Notre Dame 12. 14, Sidney Lehman 9. 15, Minster 6. 16, Gibsonburg 5. 17, Bellaire St. John 5. 18, Columbus Grove 4. 19, Ft. Loramie 2. 20, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 2. 21, East Palestine 1. 22, Lakeside Danbury 1.