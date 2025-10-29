High School Football: Who’s ranked in final state poll of 2025 season?

Here’s a look at the area’s other top-10 teams:

Division III: Tippecanoe (10-0) remained No. 3 after a 77-6 victory against West Carrollton (0-10). The Red Devils completed their second straight perfect regular season. They have won 24 straight regular-season games.

Tippecanoe will play No. 7 Talawanda (9-1) or No. 10 Goshen (7-3) in the second round of the playoffs.

• Badin (9-1) fell from No. 7 to No. 9 after a 17-10 loss to McNicholas (6-4).

Badin will play No. 6 seed Alter (7-3) or No. 11 Bellbrook (6-4) in the second round of the playoffs.

Division IV: Valley View (9-1) finished at No. 7 after a 48-0 victory at Waynesville (6-4). It will play No. 7 Wyoming (9-1) or No. 10 Roger Bacon (5-5) in the second round.

Division VI: Anna (7-3) stayed at No. 8 after a 35-0 victory at Parkway. It plays Deer Park (5-5) in the first round of the playoffs.

• Coldwater (6-4) fell from No. 9 to No. 10 after a 7-6 loss to Marion Local (10-0). It plays Covington (5-5) in the first round.

Division VII: Marion Local (10-0) remained No. 1 after winning its 74th straight game. It will play No. 8 Sidney Lehman Catholic (9-1) or No. 9 Minster (6-4) in the second round.

• St. Henry (9-1) moved from No. 3 to No. 2 after beating Versailles 26-20. It will play No. 7 Ansonia (8-2) or No. 10 New Bremen (6-4) in the second round.

Division I

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Cincinnati Elder (10) (10-0) 118 1 2. Mentor (10-0) 92 4 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) (10-0) 83 2 4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) (8-2) 82 3 5. Pickerington North (9-1) 59 5 6. Cincinnati Moeller (7-3) 46 10 7. Pickerington Central (9-1) 38 9 8. Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-2) 37 6 9. Middletown (8-2) 26 NR 10. Toledo Whitmer (8-2) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Cincinnati Princeton 14. 12, Lewis Center Olentangy 12. 13, Canton McKinley 12. 14, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 9. 15, Cincinnati Winton Woods 6. 16, Perrysburg 5. 17, Columbus Upper Arlington 1.

Division II

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Cincinnati Anderson (6) (10-0) 107 1 2. Akron Hoban (4) (9-1) 93 T4 3. Medina Highland (1) (9-0) 87 3 4. Wadsworth (10-0) 83 T4 5. Avon (1) (9-1) 77 2 6. Sunbury Big Walnut (9-1) 62 6 7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-1) 58 8 8. Kings Mills Kings (9-1) 26 9 9. Ashland (9-1) 16 7 10. Massillon Washington (7-3) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Austintown-Fitch 10. 12, Canal Winchester 7. 13, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6. 14, North Ridgeville 5. 15, Xenia 4. 16, Garfield Heights 3. 17, Lima Senior 2. 18, Hudson 1.

Division III

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (6) (9-0) 106 1 2. Wapakoneta (2) (10-0) 88 2 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-0) 79 3 4. Medina Buckeye (1) (10-0) 64 5 5. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (9-0) 59 8 6. Canfield (9-1) 56 4 (tie) London (2) (10-0) 56 6 8. Newark Licking Valley (10-0) 50 9 9. Hamilton Badin (1) (9-1) 37 7 10. Toledo Central Catholic (6-4) 25 10

Others receiving votes: 11, Lexington 22. 12, Oxford Talawanda 5. 13, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 4. 14, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 4. 15, Gates Mills Hawken 2. 16, Kettering Archbishop Alter 2. 17, Cleveland Benedictine 1.

Division IV

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Shelby (7) (10-0) 102 1 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (9-0) 84 4 3. Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) (10-0) 83 2 4. Cincinnati Taft (10-0) 73 3 5. Cleveland Glenville (3) (7-3) 53 8 6. Galion (9-1) 42 6 7. Germantown Valley View (9-1) 29 NR 8. New Lexington (9-1) 26 5 9. Perry (8-2) 25 NR (tie) Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2) 25 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Norton 20. 12, Sandusky Perkins 20. 13, Plain City Jonathan Alder 19. 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 13. 15, Chillicothe Unioto 12. 16, Cincinnati Wyoming 8. 17, Beloit West Branch 7. 18, Lima Bath 6. 19, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 6. 20, Napoleon 4. 21, Brookville 3.

Division V

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Liberty Center (9) (10-0) 117 1 2. Wheelersburg (2) (10-0) 96 2 3. Girard (10-0) 74 4 4. Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-0) 67 5 5. Genoa Area (9-1) 54 6 (tie) Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1) (7-2) 54 7 7. Nelsonville-York (10-0) 43 NR 8. Williamsburg (10-0) 42 9 9. Wooster Triway (9-1) 29 10 10. Poland Seminary (8-2) 20 8

Others receiving votes: 11, Casstown Miami East 14. 12, Pemberville Eastwood 11. 13, Camden Preble Shawnee 8. 14, Carlisle 7. 15, Gahanna Columbus Academy 7. 16, Lewistown Indian Lake 5. 17, Barnesville 4. 18, Oak Harbor 4. 19, Creston Norwayne 3. 20, St. Paris Graham 1.

Division VI

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Kirtland (10) (10-0) 118 1 2. Castalia Margaretta (9-1) 69 4 3. Columbiana Crestview (10-0) 67 T2 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1) 64 6 5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) (10-0) 57 7 6. Archbold (8-2) 43 T2 7. Paulding (10-0) 36 NR 8. Anna (7-3) 33 8 9. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) 29 NR 10. Coldwater (6-4) 28 9

Others receiving votes: 11, Centerburg 25. 12, Bluffton 21. 13, West Jefferson 17. 14, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 12. 15, Hamler Patrick Henry 12. 16, Columbia Station Columbia 11. 17, Springfield Northeastern 9. 18, Hanoverton United 7. 19, Mechanicsburg 1. 20, Mount Gilead 1.

Division VII

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (12) (10-0) 120 1 2. St. Henry (9-1) 97 3 3. McDonald (10-0) 68 T5 (tie) Lima Central Catholic (9-1) 68 4 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1) 64 2 6. North Baltimore (10-0) 46 7 7. Fairport Harbor Harding (9-0) 41 T5 8. Beaver Eastern (10-0) 37 9 9. Leipsic (9-1) 31 10 10. Columbus Grove (7-3) 30 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Mogadore 19. 12, New Bremen 7. 13, Sidney Lehman 7. 14, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6. 15, Sycamore Mohawk 5. 16, Cin. College Prep. 4. 17, Minster 3. 18, Waterford 2. 19, Gibsonburg 2. 20, East Palestine 1. 21, Ansonia 1. 22, Lakeside Danbury 1.