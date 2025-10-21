High School Football: Who’s ranked in state poll after Week 9?

Tippecanoe has won 23 straight regular-season games.

Here’s a look at the area’s other top-10 teams:

Division III: Badin (9-0) fell from No. 4 to No. 7 after a 28-14 victory at home against Alter (6-3).

Badin clinched a share of the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division championship and can win the title outright with a victory at home against McNicholas (5-4) on Friday.

Division VI: Tri-Village (9-0) fell from tied for fifth to No. 7 after a 40-7 victory at Preble Shawnee (8-1).

Tri-Village took over first place by itself in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference and can clinch the outright title with a victory at home against Arcanum (7-2) in Week 10.

• Anna (6-3) moved from tied for fifth to No. 8 after a 28-24 victory at home against Fort Recovery.

Division VII: Marion Local (9-0) remained No. 1 after winning 42-0 at Minster (5-4). It has won 73 games in a row since losing to New Bremen in a regional final in 2020.