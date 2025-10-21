High School Football: Who’s ranked in state poll after Week 9?

Tippecanoe, Tri-Village, Badin, Marion Local remain undefeated
Tippecanoe hosted Troy in a Miami Valley League game on Friday, Oct. 17 at Tipp City Park. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Tippecanoe hosted Troy in a Miami Valley League game on Friday, Oct. 17 at Tipp City Park. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Sports
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

Tippecanoe (9-0) remained third in Division III in the Ohio state poll, which was released Tuesday, after a 21-0 victory at home against Troy (7-2) in Week 9.

The Red Devils clinched a share of the Miami Valley League championship and can win the title outright with a victory at West Carrollton (0-9) on Friday.

Tippecanoe has won 23 straight regular-season games.

Here’s a look at the area’s other top-10 teams:

Division III: Badin (9-0) fell from No. 4 to No. 7 after a 28-14 victory at home against Alter (6-3).

Badin clinched a share of the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division championship and can win the title outright with a victory at home against McNicholas (5-4) on Friday.

Division VI: Tri-Village (9-0) fell from tied for fifth to No. 7 after a 40-7 victory at Preble Shawnee (8-1).

Tri-Village took over first place by itself in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference and can clinch the outright title with a victory at home against Arcanum (7-2) in Week 10.

• Anna (6-3) moved from tied for fifth to No. 8 after a 28-24 victory at home against Fort Recovery.

Division VII: Marion Local (9-0) remained No. 1 after winning 42-0 at Minster (5-4). It has won 73 games in a row since losing to New Bremen in a regional final in 2020.

• St. Henry (7-1) fell from No. 3 to No. 4 after a 20-0 victory at home against New Bremen (5-4).

Division I

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Cincinnati Elder (9) (9-0)1231
2.Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) (9-0)104T3
3.Lakewood St. Edward (3) (8-1)103T3
4.Mentor (9-0)942
5.Pickerington North (8-1)447
6.Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-2)418
7.Canton McKinley (8-1)39NR
8.Cincinnati Princeton (8-1)38T9
9.Pickerington Central (8-1)34T9
10.Cincinnati Moeller (6-3)325

Others receiving votes: 11, Perrysburg 29. 12, Lewis Center Olentangy 17. 13, Middletown 15. 14, Columbus Upper Arlington 2.

Division II

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Cincinnati Anderson (8) (9-0)1091
2.Avon (3) (8-1)963
3.Medina Highland (1) (9-0)944
4.Akron Hoban (8-1)805
(tie)Wadsworth (9-0)802
6.Sunbury Big Walnut (8-1)607
7.Ashland (1) (9-0)426
8.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-1)398
9.Kings Mills Kings (8-1)329
10.Canal Winchester (8-1)2910

Others receiving votes: 11, Austintown-Fitch 13. 12, Uniontown Lake 10. 13, Garfield Heights 9. 14, North Ridgeville 5. 15, Hudson 4. 16, Lima Senior 4. 17, Massillon Washington 3. 18, Cleveland Rhodes 3. 19, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 1. 20, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 1. 21, Olmsted Falls 1.

Division III

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Columbus Bishop Watterson (7) (8-0)1051
2.Wapakoneta (1) (9-0)942
3.Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) (9-0)893
4.Canfield (9-0)735
5.Medina Buckeye (1) (9-0)667
6.London (1) (9-0)656
7.Hamilton Badin (1) (9-0)594
8.Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (9-0)578
9.Newark Licking Valley (9-0)299
10.Toledo Central Catholic (5-4)2210

Others receiving votes: 11, Lexington 19. 12, Athens 13. 13, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 6. 14, Oxford Talawanda 5. 15, Gates Mills Hawken 4. 16, Rocky River 3. 17, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2. 18, Alliance 2. 19, Kettering Archbishop Alter 1. 20, Akron East 1.

Division IV

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Shelby (7) (9-0)1171
2.Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) (9-0)962
3.Cincinnati Taft (1) (9-0)893
4.Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (8-0)694
5.New Lexington (9-0)615
6.Galion (9-1)408
7.Norton (2) (8-0)396
8.Cleveland Glenville (1) (5-3)387
9.Lima Bath (8-1)32NR
10.Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-1)299

Others receiving votes: 11, Germantown Valley View 16. 12, Sandusky Perkins 15. 13, Perry 13. 14, Beloit West Branch 13. 15, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 12. 16, Mentor Lake Catholic 9. 17, Chillicothe Unioto 8. 18, Cincinnati Wyoming 7. 19, Napoleon 5. 20, Streetsboro 4. 21, Brookville 3.

Division V

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Liberty Center (8) (9-0)1211
2.Wheelersburg (3) (9-0)1052
3.Ironton (1) (8-1)953
4.Girard (1) (9-0)844
5.Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-0)655
6.Genoa Area (8-1)548
7.Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-2)327
8.Poland Seminary (7-2)30NR
9.Williamsburg (9-0)266
10.Wooster Triway (8-1)24NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Nelsonville-York 21. 12, Lewistown Indian Lake 16. 13, Pemberville Eastwood 9. 14, Barnesville 7. 15, Carlisle 6. 16, Oak Harbor 5. 17, Casstown Miami East 4. 18, Camden Preble Shawnee 4. 19, Milan Edison 3. 20, St. Paris Graham 2. 21, Gahanna Columbus Academy 1. 22, Port Clinton 1.

Division VI

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Kirtland (11) (9-0)1241
2.Archbold (8-1)743
(tie)Columbiana Crestview (9-0)742
4.Castalia Margaretta (8-1)634
5.Bluffton (8-1)55T5
6.Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (1) (8-1)529
7.New Madison Tri-Village (1) (9-0)50T5
8.Anna (6-3)41T5
9.Coldwater (6-3)32NR
10.West Jefferson (8-1)23NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Beverly Fort Frye 19. 12, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 17. 13, Paulding 16. 14, Hanoverton United 15. 15, Hamler Patrick Henry 13. 16, Springfield Northeastern 10. 17, Carey 8. 18, Centerburg 7. 19, Columbia Station Columbia 5. 20, Mechanicsburg 5. 21, Mount Gilead 4. 22, Smithville 4. 23, Columbiana 2. 24, Elmore Woodmore 2.

Division VII

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Maria Stein Marion Local (13) (9-0)1301
2.Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-0)1033
3.St. Henry (8-1)774
4.Lima Central Catholic (8-1)712
5.McDonald (9-0)506
(tie)Fairport Harbor Harding (8-0)505
7.North Baltimore (9-0)43T7
8.Sycamore Mohawk (8-1)409
9.Beaver Eastern (9-0)39NR
10.Leipsic (8-1)2610

Others receiving votes: 11, Columbus Grove 22. 12, Mogadore 17. 13, Gibsonburg 11. 14, Monroeville 9. 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7. 16, New Bremen 5. 17, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 4. 18, Sidney Lehman 4. 19, Waterford 3. 20, East Palestine 2. 21, Ft. Loramie 1. 22, Lakeside Danbury 1.

In Other News
1
Flyin’ to the Hoop to serve as Nike EYBL Scholastic League event...
2
Former Lebanon forward is Ohio State’s top-ranked basketball recruit in...
3
Archdeacon: A beautiful day for Wright State coach Clint Sargent
4
Bengals: Trey Hendrickson could return from injury against winless New...
5
Dayton native writes fourth book about Ohio State football

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.