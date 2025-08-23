High School Football: Xenia holds on for fifth straight rivalry win over Beavercreek

Xenia running back Deaunte White runs through a hole provided by the offensive line during a game Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. White scored three touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 27-18 victory. Steve Black / Staff

By Steve Black – Staff Writer
47 minutes ago
Deaunte White scored three touchdowns and Sincere Valdez added another as the Xenia Buccaneers opened the season with a 27-18 victory over rival Beavercreek - the fifth straight for the Bucs in the series - at Doug Adams Stadium on Friday night.

The Beavers did their best to spoil a special night for Xenia at home, where the Bucs had a pregame ribbon cutting to mark the recent renovations of the stadium, including former XHS and NFL standout Trent Cole in the festivities as honorary captain for the coin toss. Beavercreek also looked to make coach Trace Smitherman’s return to Xenia a winning one.

Beavercreek kept things close, getting first-half touchdown runs from Trevor Elder and Jack Minnick. Beavercreek quarterback Minnick added a fourth-quarter touchdown run, but that was only enough for the final margin of victory for the Bucs.

