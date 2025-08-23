High School Football: Xenia holds on for fifth straight rivalry win over Beavercreek

The Beavers did their best to spoil a special night for Xenia at home, where the Bucs had a pregame ribbon cutting to mark the recent renovations of the stadium, including former XHS and NFL standout Trent Cole in the festivities as honorary captain for the coin toss. Beavercreek also looked to make coach Trace Smitherman’s return to Xenia a winning one.

Beavercreek kept things close, getting first-half touchdown runs from Trevor Elder and Jack Minnick. Beavercreek quarterback Minnick added a fourth-quarter touchdown run, but that was only enough for the final margin of victory for the Bucs.