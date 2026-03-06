High school: Local swimmers claim state swim titles

“I was actually in shock, at first I thought I looked at the wrong lane number, but it was mine,” Talley said. “That event wasn’t even my top choice. I’ve never really been a sprinter.”

Talley prefers the 200-yard freestyle, but a second-place state finish in what she considers her better event, sparked her 100-yard freestyle performance. The Patriots freshman (1:50.83) was runner-up to Hathaway Brown junior Charlotte Duijser (1:50.66).

“I was a little upset after the 200, I won it at districts and I was seeded first,” Talley, 15, said. “So, I kind of took out all my frustration in the 100.”

That frustration translated into motivation. From 6th place in qualifying, swimming in lane 7, Talley finished first.

Being the first Patriots swimmer to stand atop the state podium was an unexpected bonus.

“I was really surprised when I found out because there have been some really good swimmers at Carroll,” she said.

Division I: Expectations were high for Beavercreek senior Alex Drachuk.

“It was definitely harder knowing I had to do my absolute best to defend my title,” Drachuk said. “It made me feel like everything had to be perfect.”

The Beavers senior handled the pressure and his competition as Drachuk won the boys D-I 500-yard freestyle state championship for a second consecutive year with a time of 4:31.32.

“I was pretty confident going into it, but you never know for sure until it’s over,” he said.

The 17-year-old knows that all too well as he has finished as runner-up the past two seasons in the 200-yard freestyle. St. Xavier senior Chase Grisi edged him out this year 1:37.14 to 1:37.97. While he would have preferred the top of the podium, Drachuk was pleased with his performance.

“I’m happy with my high school career, with everything I’ve achieved,” he said.

While his high school run is over, he was back in the pool just a day after returning from state to train with the Dayton Raiders Swim Club and will be competing in a meet this weekend. He is committed to swim at the University of Cincinnati in the fall.

Para champion: Centerville sophomore Evan Wierwille claimed his second consecutive state title in the 100-yard backstroke para event (1:07.46) and added a championship title in the 50-yard freestyle event. Wierwille — state runner-up in the 50 free last year — broke the school record of :26.44, set in 2023, in the event earlier this season and toppled it again with a state time of :25.89. Dayton Christian junior Austin Wiener was state runner-up with a time of :32.09.