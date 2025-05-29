High school softball: Southeastern dominates Waynesfield-Goshen in regional semi

Trojans win 12-0, advance to regional final for 1st time since 2014

Credit: Bryant Billing

Sports
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

CLAYTON — Waynesfield-Goshen couldn’t hit Southeastern junior pitcher Reese Wells’ changeup — or just about any pitch she threw during a Division VII regional semifinal on Wednesday.

Wells struck out 10 batters and was 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run in a dominating 12-0 victory over the Tigers at Northmont High School.

“My changeups were really on,” Wells, a senior who has a 1.27 ERA and an Ohio Heritage Conference-best 295 strikeouts, said. “That’s one of my main pitches when it’s working. That in combination with the rise ball on the hands, it’s tough to hit. My defense played really great behind me.”

Southeastern junior pitcher Reese Wells celebrates while rounding third after hitting a home run during a Division VII regional semifinal against Waynesfield-Goshen on Wednesday at Northmont High School. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Wells gave up two hits and three walks in the five-inning run rule. The Tigers’ first two batters reached on a single and a walk in the bottom of the first, but she struck out the next five batters she faced.

“We were working corners a lot,” Southeastern coach Kaitlyn Blair said. “We were trying to go up a little bit, but the umpire was calling those outside corners, so we kept hitting them as much as we could.

“… (Wells) is a huge part of our success. At the same time, she knows if something is put into play, her defense is going to make plays behind her.”

Southeastern junior Addi Vanover celebrates after scoring a run during a Division VII regional semifinal against Waynesfield-Goshen on Wednesday at Northmont High School. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Trojans (23-4) advance to face Covington in a D-VII regional final scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday at Northmont. The Buccaneers (20-9) beat Ansonia 14-3 in five innings in the second semifinal on Wednesday in Clayton.

A regional championship and state berth would be the first for the Trojans, which last advanced to a regional final in 2014.

“I think our heart is going to carry us through,” Blair said. “These girls want to win. We want to have fun. No matter what, we’re always looking to add more to the board. …We’ve had multiple games this year where we’ve had to fight back from behind, and that really tells me their heart is there and is going to take us farther.”

The Trojans scored two runs on three hits and a walk in the top of the first. Wells helped spark the blowout in the third. After sophomore Abby Davis drew a walk to start the inning, Wells, who is the team’s No. 3 hitter, sent a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence to push the lead to 4-0.

“I knew (Waynesfield-Goshen’s pitcher) was struggling, she wanted to come back with a strike,” Wells said. “I just swung my hardest. I was so happy, proud of my team, and coming around those bases to my team was great.”

Southeastern junior catcher Kaylee Wells celebrates with junior Addi Vanover after Vanover scored a run during a Division VII regional semifinal against Waynesfield-Goshen on Wednesday at Northmont High School. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Trojans added another run before the end of the third, then scored seven in the fifth off five hits and three walks.

Southeastern collected 11 hits. Leadoff hitter Allie Lewis was 3 for 4 and Gabby McNier was 3 for 3.

“We always have to get into a groove, get everybody on the hitting train,” Blair said. “We got on it. Everyone was hopping on and getting hits, all the way down the lineup.”

Southeastern junior Addi Vanover swings a pitch during a Division VII regional semifinal against Waynesfield-Goshen on Wednesday at Northmont High School. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Trojans have won six straight since losing consecutive games to Fairbanks and West Jefferson, the top two teams in the OHC North Division. The Trojans won the OHC South.

Aside from stout OHC competition, the Trojans played several strong teams in nonconference play, including Clark County rivals Shawnee and Northwestern, which faced off in a D-V regional semifinal on Wednesday.

“Our first scrimmage was against a very good Kenton Ridge team, and I performed very well that game, so I knew we were going to have a pretty good season,” Wells said.

The Trojans will try to keep the season going on Friday.

Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
Southeastern Waynesfield-Goshen regional softball 052825 SNS
1 / 27
Southeastern junior pitcher Reese Wells (center left) celebrates with junior catcher Kaylee Wells after the squad beat Waynesfield-Goshen 12-0 in a regional semifinal on Wednesday at Northmont High School. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

In Other News
1
High school softball: Ross falls to Western Brown in D-III regional...
2
High school softball: Shawnee slams Northwestern to advance to regional...
3
High school softball: Miami East no match for defending state champion
4
Home runs help Fairmont beat Oak Hills in regional softball semifinal
5
Centerville one win away from first final four softball berth for...

About the Author

Follow Bryant Billing on facebookFollow Bryant Billing on twitter

Billing is a photographer/videographer for Cox First Media newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News. He is a Springfield native and Wright State University graduate and has worked for newspapers and media organizations across the Miami Valley for over a decade.