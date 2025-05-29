High school softball: Southeastern dominates Waynesfield-Goshen in regional semi

“My changeups were really on,” Wells, a senior who has a 1.27 ERA and an Ohio Heritage Conference-best 295 strikeouts, said. “That’s one of my main pitches when it’s working. That in combination with the rise ball on the hands, it’s tough to hit. My defense played really great behind me.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Wells gave up two hits and three walks in the five-inning run rule. The Tigers’ first two batters reached on a single and a walk in the bottom of the first, but she struck out the next five batters she faced.

“We were working corners a lot,” Southeastern coach Kaitlyn Blair said. “We were trying to go up a little bit, but the umpire was calling those outside corners, so we kept hitting them as much as we could.

“… (Wells) is a huge part of our success. At the same time, she knows if something is put into play, her defense is going to make plays behind her.”

The Trojans (23-4) advance to face Covington in a D-VII regional final scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday at Northmont. The Buccaneers (20-9) beat Ansonia 14-3 in five innings in the second semifinal on Wednesday in Clayton.

A regional championship and state berth would be the first for the Trojans, which last advanced to a regional final in 2014.

“I think our heart is going to carry us through,” Blair said. “These girls want to win. We want to have fun. No matter what, we’re always looking to add more to the board. …We’ve had multiple games this year where we’ve had to fight back from behind, and that really tells me their heart is there and is going to take us farther.”

The Trojans scored two runs on three hits and a walk in the top of the first. Wells helped spark the blowout in the third. After sophomore Abby Davis drew a walk to start the inning, Wells, who is the team’s No. 3 hitter, sent a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence to push the lead to 4-0.

“I knew (Waynesfield-Goshen’s pitcher) was struggling, she wanted to come back with a strike,” Wells said. “I just swung my hardest. I was so happy, proud of my team, and coming around those bases to my team was great.”

The Trojans added another run before the end of the third, then scored seven in the fifth off five hits and three walks.

Southeastern collected 11 hits. Leadoff hitter Allie Lewis was 3 for 4 and Gabby McNier was 3 for 3.

“We always have to get into a groove, get everybody on the hitting train,” Blair said. “We got on it. Everyone was hopping on and getting hits, all the way down the lineup.”

The Trojans have won six straight since losing consecutive games to Fairbanks and West Jefferson, the top two teams in the OHC North Division. The Trojans won the OHC South.

Aside from stout OHC competition, the Trojans played several strong teams in nonconference play, including Clark County rivals Shawnee and Northwestern, which faced off in a D-V regional semifinal on Wednesday.

“Our first scrimmage was against a very good Kenton Ridge team, and I performed very well that game, so I knew we were going to have a pretty good season,” Wells said.

The Trojans will try to keep the season going on Friday.