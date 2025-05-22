High school softball: Turner’s no-hitter sends Fairmont to district title

His pitcher, Jaylin Turner, took a different approach.

“I use that as motivation,” said the sophomore, who started the loss to the Thunderhawks last year. “I did not forget about that because that didn’t feel great, but we came back today 7-0. It felt great.”

She only had a seven-run lead entering the final frame this time, but that was more than enough as the second-seeded Firebirds prevailed over the third-seeded Indians (17-7).

After Fairfield’s Megan Spence struck out looking to start the bottom of the seventh, Madi Miller drew a walk on a full count.

The next batter, Aurora Wallace, also worked the count full before grounding to third. After Paige Russell went to second base to retire Miller on a fielder‘s choice, Turner needed one more out.

Three pitches were enough as she got a called strike three against Janelle Needham to end the game and send the Firebirds into a celebration of their first district title since 2003.

“I threw a lot better than I have in a long time,” said Turner, who improved to 16-5 and threw her 22nd complete game. “I just wanted this game really bad, and it was like, in a game like this, I had to be on.”

She was.

Only three Indians reached base against Turner, who struck out eight.

Megan Spence walked in the bottom of the first but got no farther.

Wallace was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth. She went to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout, but Turner stranded her there by getting Kailyn Armor to ground to third.

“So she’s a spot pitcher,” Williams said of Turner. “She’s all about corners and right-side ground balls. So we have a solid defense that kind of supported her and backed her up today.”

Neither team was charged with an error, and Fairmont finished with 11 hits while improving to 18-8.

The Firebirds jumped out in front on a leadoff home run by Hannah Perdue and never looked back.

“She’s known for that, starting the game off with home runs, and it set the tone,” Williams said.

His team added another run in the first, two more in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Carlee Netherton’s homer to dead center field made it 7-0 in the sixth, leaving most of the suspense to whether or not the Indians would get a hit before making six more outs.

Turner struck out Cori Moore swinging, got Ava Hensley looking then watched Netherton snag a line drive between first and second base to end the sixth.

They will play a regional semifinal against No. 6 Milford or No. 5 Oak Hills next Wednesday.

“Oh, I love for this year to be the one,” Turner said of breaking Fairmont’s district hex. “I mean, we’re doing it all for seniors. It’s a great year.”

Fairfield coach Brenda Stieger said her team was focused on being patient against Turner, but the early deficit hurt the Indians.

“Coming into the first inning, those kinds of things happen,” she said. “We’ve done that to other teams, too. It just didn’t end up being our day to get any runs across the plate. That’s happened to us a few times this year.

“We knew we were going to have to come in and be patient, too. She throws a lot of pitches and goes full count on a lot of players, but when you have a two-run lead you can be a little more relaxed out there, too. Today was their day. Take nothing away from them. They hit the ball well. They executed, and we just couldn’t string hits together.”

Perdue, Netherton, Russell, Young and Sophia Barnette all had two hits apiece for the Firebirds.

Perdue and Netherton both drive in a pair of runs while Young and Barnette added one apiece.