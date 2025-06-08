High school softball: Unbeaten Tri-Village beats Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 to claim program’s first state championship

“Having the zero in the loss column was something we all earned,” junior second baseman Tai Mize said. “It was something we wanted for each other. We didn’t want that one loss or two losses. We all came together and said we’re Tri-Village and we’re going to win.”

Garaway’s Audrey Miller struck out nine, but the Patriots used six hits and two walks to gain and maintain control. Emma Greer and Aereonna Baker batted in two runs apiece to lead the offense. They scored two runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.

“There’s always somebody hitting super good,” Baker said. “Emma Cantrell, today wasn’t her day, but if it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t be here. If we’re not on it, somebody else will be.”

While the Patriots built the lead, Elizabeth Poling was pitching a three-hitter with the support of an errorless defense. She struck out three and walked one.

Patriots coach Emily Osborne crafted a difficult schedule that didn’t suggest her team would win every game.

“I remember thinking we asked for that, we wanted that, we wanted the challenge, because these girls are ready for it,” she said. “They wanted the challenge, and so we put it to them. We’ve got some ideas in mind for next year to continue to keep them challenged.”

Next year the pressure will be to repeat. Cantrell is the only departing senior.