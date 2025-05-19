High school sports: A look at conference races as postseason play begins

Greater Miami Conference: Lakota East defeated Lakota West 3-1 last Friday split the rivalry series. Logan Cole struck out 13 in a complete game one-hitter. Lakota East will host Loveland on Monday and Little Miami Wednesday to close out the regular season. Mason won the league title with an 17-1 conference record.

Miami Valley League: With a sweep of second-place Tippecanoe last week and Stebbins this week, Butler secured the Miami Division title. Fairborn swept Xenia last week to win the Valley Division.

Southwestern Buckeye League: With two RBI apiece from Briggs Beam and Josh Tribble, Oakwood defeated Waynesville 4-3 on Wednesday, clinching at least a share of the SWBL Buckeye Division title. Edgewood, Ross and Monroe finished in a three-way tie in the Southwestern Division.

Ohio Heritage Conference: Greeneview will host West Jefferson on Monday in a North-South battle of division-leading OHC teams. Both teams have already clinched at least a share of their respective division titles.

Softball conference champions crowned and tournament begins

Carlisle defeated Brookville 8-5 on Monday and 4-0 on Tuesday to earn its fifth consecutive SWBL title, splitting the honors with Waynesville in the Buckeye Division. Ross took the Southwestern Division title with a 12-2 win versus Monroe on Monday.

In the Western Ohio Athletic Conference undefeated Tri-Village defeated Twin Valley South 12-1 on Tuesday to finish 11-0 in conference play. Emma Greer led the way going 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBI.

Other champions included: Northmont (GWOC), Badin (GCLC), Greenville (MVL Miami), Stebbins (MVL Valley), Kenton Ridge (CBC Kenton Trail), Springfield Shawnee (CBC Mad River), Lebanon (ECC) Talawanda (SWOC), Miami East (TRC), Southeastern (OHC South), Belmont (DPS), Anna/Fort Loramie/Russia (SCAL), Parkway (MAC).

Softball postseason heats up

D-I: Springboro is set to face Wayne in its tournament opener on Monday. The Panthers defeated Wayne 13-0 in the regular season on Wednesday with Bella Miller blasting a pair of home runs to lead the way.

D-II: GWOC champion Northmont will square off with Xenia on Tuesday.

D-III: SWOC champion Talawanda opened tourney play with a 14-0 win versus Northwest on Tuesday but were eliminated Thursday. Freshman Maddy Cox homered twice and drove in six runs in the win versus Northwest.

D-IV: Kate Patterson went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs to lead Oakwood in an 11-6 victory over Alter on Tuesday.

D-V: Jacqueline Kadel struck out 12 over five innings and helped her own cause with a home run to lead Three Rivers Conference champion Miami East in a 20-0 win over Dayton Christian on Wednesday. Miami East will meet Anna next on Monday.

D-VI: Houston defeated Yellow Springs 22-0 on Wednesday, with Makenna Vondenhuevel tossing a perfect game with 15 strikeouts and Olivia Maier and Madison Plunkett each hitting an in-the-park home run.

D-VII: Elizabeth Coblentz, Emalyn Johnson and Jayda McClure tallied a home run apiece for Covington in a 24-1 win versus Catholic Central on Wednesday.

Track & Field

Ohio State University wide receiver commit Jamier Averette-Brown helped Wayne boys finish first in the GWOC meet on Wednesday. Averette-Brown won the 100-meter dash with a meet record time of 10.62 and finished .05 seconds behind teammate Key’Shawn Garrett in the 200-meter. Garrett’s time of 20.74 set a school and a meet record.

Centerville placed first on the girls side with Mia Fry posting wins in the 3200 and 1600-meter runs.

Boys Volleyball

GMC teams had a strong start in the OHSAA tournament with Fairfield, Lakota East, Middletown and Mason each winning in the Division I opening round on Wednesday. The GWOC saw Beavercreek and Fairmont advance, while Northmont and Centerville were eliminated.

Boys Lacrosse

Centerville defeated Northmont 24-0 on Wednesday to complete a 5-0 record in conference play and take the GWOC title. The Elks are slated for a rematch with Northmont in the first round of the OHSAA Tournament on Monday at 7 p.m.

