High school sports: Area seniors to compete at Mid-East Cross Country Championships

The competition is in its 38th annual edition and invites 12 individuals from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and other nearby states.

Cameron Lindsey (Oakwood), Caleb Larson (West Liberty Salem), and Tony Moorman (Versailles) all will participate on Team Ohio in the boys race.

Talawanda’s Abra Mills, and Clair and Isabelle Rodgers of Mechanicsburg all will be in the girls race.

All three boys placed on the podium at the 2025 Division III State Championships. Mills made the podium in the D-II girls race, as did Clair Rodgers in D-IV girls.

Michigan and Ohio teams have combined to win the team titles at the last seven meets.