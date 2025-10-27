High school sports: Beavercreek, Centerville send boys and girls soccer teams to regionals

Fairmont, Beavercreek, Centerville and Lakota West became Division I district champions on Saturday.

Bienvenu Niyonkuru drove in both goals for Fairmont in a 2-1 decision versus Fairfield.

Austin Brenner and Austin Moody chipped in a goal apiece for Beavercreek in a 2-1 win versus Sycamore.

Centerville knocked out Fairfield 2-1 and Lakota West bested Moeller 2-1 when Ryan Boyd scored the game-winner two minutes into overtime.

In D-III Badin advanced with a 2-1 decision versus Tippecanoe. Colt Long and Ian Long each netted a goal. Noah Haggerty tallied two goals to help Carroll defeat McNicholas 3-1.

Botkins and Troy Christian each advanced in D-V.

Regional semifinals for all divisions are slated for Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

In the D-I tournament Springboro, Centerville and Beavercreek each booked trips to regionals with district final wins on Thursday.

‘Boro beat Walnut Hills 2-1. Keira Buckholtz and Morgan DeMoss scored a goal apiece.

Centerville knocked off Fairfield 1-0. Alayna Hogendoorn booted in the lone goal and Kara Sobecki recorded the shutout.

Amelia Wamsley and Layla Reeves each netted a goal in Beavercreek’s 2-1 win against Mason.

In D-III Oakwood, Ross and Badin advanced. Keepers Camryn Camacho of Oakwood, Mia Michel of Ross and the duo of Avery Niesen and Blake Sakach of Badin each tallied shutouts in the wins.

Miami East moved on in D-IV and Greeneview and Legacy Christian advanced in D-V.

Regional semifinals in all divisions will take place Tuesday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In D-I Lebanon swept Little Miami 3-0. Ross and Tippecanoe moved on in D-III with 3-0 wins. In D-IV Kenton Ridge, Brookville and Fenwick each moved on. Versailles advanced out of D-V. Arcanum, Cincinnati Christian and Fort Recovery advanced out of D-VI and Fort Loramie, Mississinawa Valley and Russia moved on in D-VII.

Regional semifinals will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Regional XC meets were held in Troy on Saturday.

In D-I Beavercreek boys placed second and Springboro was third. Jackson Davis was fourth individually with a time of 15:27.78 and Aiden Allen was sixth at 15:45.91 for ‘Creek. Ava Shepard of Lakota West won the girls race.

Tippecanoe boys and Talawanda girls won the D-II meet. Landon Kimmel paced Tippecanoe with a 14:56.83 first-place finish. Abra Mills of Talawanda won the girls race with a time of 18:24.72.

The Oakwood girls won the D-III meet, paced by a second-place finish from Evelyn Reinoehl and a third-place finish from Delaney Cahill. The Oakwood boys finished second overall.

In D-IV the Cedarville boys and West Liberty-Salem girls each picked up wins.

The state tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park in Obetz.