High school sports: Boys and girls soccer start play

GWOC

Fairmont jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over Middletown and Butler. Last Friday Luke Davidson netted the game-winning goal for Fairmont in a 1-0 win versus Butler and Gavin Fourman recorded a clean sheet in goal.

The teams will start conference play this week, with Beavercreek at Miamisburg, Centerville at Northmont, Springfield at Springboro and Fairmont at Wayne on Tuesday.

GMC

Conference play begins on Tuesday, with Colerain at Hamilton, Middletown at Lakota East and Fairfield at Lakota West.

GCLC

Carroll opened the season with a 2-0 versus La Salle and a 4-2 win versus Jonathan Alder. Chaminade Julienne tied Oakwood in its season-opener then beat Troy Christian and Northmont.

MVL

Keeper Dylan Sherlock compiled two shutouts for Fairborn in wins over Edgewood and Stebbins. Heading into the weekend Fairborn, Troy, Butler and Piqua each recorded wins in its conference openers.

SWBL

Wyatt Crawford and Brooks Dunford tallied a goal apiece and Tate Manley recorded the shutout to help Waynesville open the season by winning the Spartan Cup in a 2-0 victory versus Valley View.

CBC

Aidan Todd of Ben Logan recorded 12 goals in two games, already tallying over half of his total from the previous season.

GIRLS SOCCER

GWOC

Springboro opened the season on a 3-0 run with wins versus Lebanon, Lakota East and Sycamore. Centerville and Fairmont each started 2-0.

GMC

The teams will start conference play on Tuesday, with Hamilton at Colerain, Middletown at Lakota East and Lakota West at Fairfield.

GCLC

Paige Sheets turned in two goals and one assist for Alter in a 3-2 season-opening win versus Bellbrook. The Knights dropped a 2-1 decision to Centerville on Wednesday.

MVL

Avery Noll scored five goals for Troy in a 6-4 season-opening win vs. Carroll.

SWBL

Avery Blank and Chloe Dunford knocked in three goals apiece for Waynesville which started the season by retaining the Spartan Cup. Ross opened the season with a pair of 1-0 victories. Kinley Alexander scored the game-winner versus Taylor with nine minutes to play.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nadine Dorn, Delia Nau and Millie Nau and the doubles teams of Kenzie Grushon/Chloe McDonald and Abby Ineza/Amiya Robinson all notched victories in Franklin’s 5-0 win versus Carlisle on Tuesday, securing the Red Racket River Rivalry trophy.

BOYS GOLF

Brooks Taylor of Sidney shot a 4-under on Wednesday, posting the second lowest round in school history.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Ava Berner became the first player in Northwestern school history to reach 1,000 career digs.