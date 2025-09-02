High school sports: GWOC, GMC soccer begin conference play

The defending state champion Springboro girls headed into the weekend undefeated after winning its GWOC opener with a 9-0 win versus Springfield on Wednesday. That made four consecutive shutouts from keepers Charlotte Fry and Susan Schaaf. Fairmont, Centerville and Beavercreek are also 1-0-0 in conference play.

In the GMC the unbeaten Lakota West boys jumped to the top of the standings with two conference wins this week. Garret Marchand drove in three goals in a 4-0 win versus Fairfield on Tuesday.

Fairfield girls bounced back from a setback last week to Seton with wins over Lakota West and Walnut Hills and Lakota East also picked up two wins this week.

Here’s a look at more of the action in high school sports around the Miami Valley:

BOYS SOCCER

GCLC: Fenwick beat West Carrollton 5-2 on Thursday with Jack Coch booting in all five goals.

MVL: Piqua and Butler are tied atop the Miami division standings with two wins apiece. Fairborn leads the Valley division.

SWBL: Oakwood and Waynesville lead the Buckeye division. Franklin leads the Southwestern division.

CBC: Aiden Todd added to his hot start with a four-goal performance on Thursday. Through four games Todd has scored in a league-leading 17 goals.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVL: Through five games Kait Alting and Autumn Kirby of Fairborn have tallied nine goals apiece. Fairborn entered the weekend 5-0-0.

SWBL: Oakwood has started the season 5-0-0 backed by four shutouts from keeper Camryn Camacho.

OHC: Galina Spracklen of Southeastern followed up a seven-goal performance last Saturday with a five-goal game on Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Springboro, Centerville and Beavercreek sit tied atop the GWOC standings at 3-0.

In the SWBL, Rivers Lemke became the all-time winningest first doubles player in Valley View history following a victory versus Wayne on Thursday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Franklin’s Olivia Truesdell recorded her 1,000th career assist and became the all-time assist leader at Franklin in the same match on Monday.

BOYS GOLF

Chase Stafford shot a 31 to set a 9-hole school record for Tecumseh in a 159-189 win versus Kenton Ridge on Wednesday.

Lakota West’s Griffin Wullenweber posted a school record 33 in a 162-177 win versus Fairfield on Monday.

GIRLS GOLF

Fairmont defeated Northmont 271-280 at Meadowbrook Golf Course last Thursday. The score was tied after the first four golfers and Fiona Spirk provided the fifth score winner for Fairmont.

On Wednesday Emma Hittle carded a personal low of 46 to help Eaton knock off the Centerville Black squad.