High school sports: Oakwood boys and girls win D-III district cross country titles

CROSS COUNTRY

The district cross country races took place Saturday at Cedarville University and Voice of America Metropark in West Chester.

The Tippecanoe boys, led by a first-place finish time of 15:25 from Landon Kimmel, won the D-II district at Cedarville. Bellbrook won on the girls side. Allison High finished third and Morgan Dalton fourth to pace Bellbrook. Grace Brown of Bellefontaine won the race with a 19:10.3.

In D-III, the Oakwood boys and girls teams each brought home titles. Cameron Lindsey finished second overall for the boys at 15:58.5. Jackson Spitzer of Versailles took first with a time of 15:33.6. Addy Abner of Valley View placed first for the girls with a 19:01.2 and Riley Meador of Oakwood was second at 19:25.6. Oakwood girls took four of the five top spots overall.

D-IV saw the Russia boys and West Liberty-Salem girls take first place. Bennett Lehman of Ansonia won the boys race and Samuel Phlipot of Russia was second. Ellie Mark of Cedarville finished first in the girls race.

At VOA, the Talawanda girls placed the top two runners to win the D-II B race. Abra Mills ran an 18:31.4 for first and Adriana Luking was second at 18:58.5. Dayton Christian won the D-IV girls meet.

BOYS SOCCER

Lakota West coach Rick Cooper recorded his 256th win in the Firebirds regular season finale, becoming the all-time winningest coach for the program.

Tippecanoe picked up a pair of shutout wins vs. Bellefontaine and Greenville to move to the Division III district semifinal round. Cameron Smith netted six goals between the two games.

Top seed Alter advanced to the D-IV district semifinals, scoring 18 goals total in wins over Northwestern and Middletown Madison.

In D-V top seed Troy Christian beat Stivers 8-0 on Saturday in its tournament opener.

GIRLS SOCCER

In D-III tournament highlights Maddie Darr drilled three goals for Oakwood in a 10-0 win against Belmont and keeper Camryn Camacho recorded the clean sheet.

Kenzi Koester tallied three goals with two assists for Sidney in a 7-0 win against Piqua.

Ross opened tournament play with a 9-0 win against Northwest, marking its 15th shutout on the year.

BOYS GOLF

Centerville finished eighth in the D-I state tournament at Firestone Country Club. Caleb Whitt and Rohan Reddy each posted a 157 to lead the Elks. Lakota West’s Toku Fujiwara was the runner up with a 140. Aiden Standifer of Franklin shot a 149 and Mitchell Sargent of Troy had a 152.

GIRLS GOLF

Springboro placed seventh in the D-I state tournament at Firestone Country Club. Elise Dunkle finished ninth with a 151 and Kinsley Brown had a 162. Olivia Donovan of Lebanon shot a 164 and Ella Berning of Tippecanoe had a 170.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sidney tied the program record for wins in a season at 18 with their tournament opening win on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets will face Carroll in the district semifinals this week.

Tournament play began last week for Divisions III through VII. D-I and D-II will open play this week.