High school sports: Todd’s scoring surge powers Ben Logan

Keeper Joe Meeker has tallied four shutouts as well, leading the Raiders to a 5-1-0 overall record and 2-0-0 in the CBC.

Todd will have three chances to add to his impressive totals this week when Ben Logan plays at Bellefontaine Monday and hosts Lincolnview Wednesday and West Liberty-Salem Saturday.

Here’s a look at more of the action in high school sports around the Miami Valley:

BOYS SOCCER

GWOC: Beavercreek, Springboro and Centerville remain undefeated in conference play. All three will put that record to the test Tuesday when ‘Creek hosts Wayne, ‘Boro hosts Miamisburg and Centerville hosts Fairmont. GMC: Head coach Rick Cooper recorded his 250th victory at Lakota West Thursday when the Firebirds picked up a 3-1 road win against Oak Hills. Sam Dragon, Garret Marchand and Ryan Boyd each tallied a goal in the win. GCLC: Conference play will begin this week on Tuesday. Alter is at Chaminade Julienne, McNicholas is at Fenwick and Badin is at Carroll. MVL: Piqua and Butler are tied atop the Miami division standings and Fairborn and Sidney lead the Valley division. SWBL: Ousmane Guisse of Franklin entered the weekend leading the conference with 12 goals scored, including both scores in a 2-1 win at Talawanda on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

GWOC: Centerville rebounded from a 4-0 setback last Saturday with wins versus Springfield and Anderson through the week, improving to 6-1-0. GMC: Ali Mangeot netted both goals as Fairfield beat Lakota East 2-1 on Thursday. Fairfield is tied atop the GMC standings with Oak Hills and Mason. GCLC: Atuganile Mwamukonda of Alter followed up a four-goal performance on Tuesday by scoring all three goals in a 3-2 win versus Waynesville Thursday. MVL: Butler handed Fairborn its first loss of the season on Wednesday in a 5-0 decision. Samantha Chapman scored two goals and Zaina Gyan added two assists. SWBL: In the Buckeye division undefeated Oakwood, led by keeper Camryn Camacho, picked up shutout wins versus Bellbrook and Eaton through the week. In the Southwestern division undefeated Ross also grabbed a pair of shutout wins versus Monroe and Edgewood.

Boys Golf

Springboro shot a 288 to win the Beavercreek Invitational. Lakota West was second with 304 and Centerville third at 309.

Girls Golf

Lakota East won the Beavercreek Invitational with Jenna Schmidt earning medalist honors. Ava Snow of Centerville was runner-up.

Girls Volleyball

Tri-County North volleyball earned its first Western Ohio Athletic Conference win in program history on Thursday.

Kendall Bosse of Ross became the school’s all-time kills leader and passed the 1,000 career kills mark on Thursday.

Cross Country

Grady Schaadt of Emmanuel Christian ran a 16:45.7 to finish first at the Emmanuel Christian Cross Country Meet on Tuesday.