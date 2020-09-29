High School Volleyball: Dayton Christian clinches first conference crown since 2013

Moyer has a team-high 172 digs and is followed by sophomore Olivia Dabbelt (110), senior Madison Pullen (100) and junior Isabella Thompson (99).

Thompson, who has 335 assists, set the program record with her 882nd career assist earlier this season. That surpassed the previous high of 875 set by Grace Conkel from 2005-07. Thompson also holds the single-season assist record with 469 in 2019.

Dayton Christian is overall and 8-0 in the MBC. DC’s losses have come to Carroll, Alter and Versailles. It’s a challenging schedule that could benefit the Warriors in the postseason.

“I love the way the girls never give up. They keep pushing,” Dabbelt said. “I see that this year in their maturity. They have fun together. They really lift each other up in times when they need it. I see a lot of strong teams bonds both off the court and on the court. They’re a good group of girls.”

GWOC battle: A key match in determining the Greater Western Ohio Conference champion comes Thursday when Beavercreek travels to Centerville. Both teams are 12-2 overall and in the GWOC.

This is the teams' third meeting. Centerville won the first match 21-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25,-23, 15-11 on Aug. 27. Beavercreek evened the series despite dropping the first two sets with a 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-28, 15-12 rally on Sept. 15.

Among the players to watch, Beavercreek senior Anna Shoemake leads the GWOC with 228 kills. Centerville senior Stephanie Hofmann is fifth with 135.

Beavercreek senior Cassie Smithwick leads the GWOC with 54 blocks and Centerville sophomore Nicole Sargent is fifth with 31. Beavercreek junior Holly Lefevers has 240 digs to lead the conference and Centerville senior Bebe Gerkins' 191 ranks third.

Centerville junior Hannah Golden is second in the GWOC with 301 assists and Beavercreek senior Ana Pholman is fifth with 209.

Arrows sharp in SWBL: Preble Shawnee plans to be a front runner in the Southwestern Buckeye League for the foreseeable future with a talented core that returns next season.

Among them, sophomore Harlee Howard leads the team with 140 kills and 209 digs. Junior Carlyn George is first with 244 assists and has 91 digs. Freshman Kahlen Kulms leads with 24 blocks and ranks among team leaders with 62 kills. Sophomore Cora Neihoff (51 kills, 32 digs) has also played a solid role.

Seniors still lead the way for Preble Shawnee (9-3) which entered the week leading the SWBL Buckeye Division at 6-1.

Kelsie Asher has 69 kills and 35 digs, Kendal George has a team-high 38 aces with 187 digs, Madison Hibbards has 55 digs, Hailee Howard has 69 kills and 119 dig and Kaydee Newton has 18 kills and 23 digs.

Miami County rivalry continues: The top two teams in the Miami Valley League met Tuesday when Troy traveled to play Tippecanoe.

The Red Devils entered 14-0 overall and in the MVL. Troy was 13-1 overall and MVL. Tipp handed Troy its lone loss with a 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 25-15, 15-10 victory on Sept. 8.

In that match Tipp senior Corinn Siefring had 15 kills and 18 digs, senior Kaitlyn Husic had 11 kills and 14 digs, senior Rachel Wildermuth had 25 assists and 10 digs and senior Alayna Titly had 25 digs.

Troy was paced by junior Macie Taylor (13 kills, 13 digs, four blocks), junior Anna Boezi (11 kills, five blocks), senior Genna Coleman (14 digs), junior Morgan Kaiser (19 assists) and senior Ella Curcio (18 assists and 11 digs).