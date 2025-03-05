High School Wrestling: Five things to know about the OHSAA state championships

Here are five things to know about the tournament, which begins Friday and concludes Sunday:

1. Graham senior Brogan Tucker is one of two boys aiming to join an exclusive list of four-time state champions.

Per the OHSAA, the 157-pounder is 46-1 in Division III this season and has dominated so far in the postseason.

He is hoping to become the eighth boy to win four state titles as a Falcon, a group that also includes Jim Jordan (1979-82), Jeff Jordan (1980-83), David Taylor (2006-09), Bo Jordan (2010-13), Micah Jordan (2011-14), Alex Marinelli (2013-16) and Mitch Moore (2015-18).

The other three-time defending champion in this tournament is Marcus Blaze of Perrysburg, who is wrestling in Division I at 150 pounds.

Last year, Dillon Campbell of Legacy Christian became the 33rd four-time state champion in Ohio history.

2. Two more area wrestlers among 16 boys looking to repeat as state champions.

In Division I, Matt Kowalski of Springboro is aiming for two in a row at 190 pounds while Nathan Attisano of Legacy Christian is trying to do so in Division III.

Kowalski beat St. Edward’s JR Miller, a three-time state runner-up, in last year’s state final. Kowalski beat Miller again 7-5 earlier this season. The pair could clash again in this year’s final.

Attisano won the D-III title at 132 last year, but will be competing at 138 at this year’s tournament.

3. The Division II team title might be up for grabs this year.

That’s because Graham has dropped down to Division III after winning 23 team titles in a row and 25 overall.

Coach Jason Knott has 12 qualifiers, including Tucker, two-time state placer Jake Landis (113), returning state placer Blaine DeMarco (132), returning state qualifiers Chett Mannier (190) and Danny Hoke (215), juniors Colten Taylor (138) and Baden Root (106), sophomore Wyatt Kaemerer (285) and freshmen Cole Winemiller (144), Jonas Mannier (150), Kyler Crooks (165) and Jake Hoke (175).

As for Division II, Alter looks like a contender.

Coach Mike West has five participants, including Henry Craiglow (106), Ryan Morgan (120), Bronson Begley (126), Luke Snyder (157) and Rod Owens (175). Begley placed last year at the state meet.

4. Girls wrestling continues to grow.

This year 23 area teams are sending someone to Columbus for the third state tournament sanctioned by the OHSAA: Bellbrook, Benjamin Logan, Miami East, Centerville, Northmont, Chaminade Julienne, Eaton, Fairborn, Hamilton, Badin, Ross, Greeneview, Alter, Fairmont, Lebanon, Indian Lake, Lakota East, Mechanicsburg, Stebbins, Southeastern, Greenon, Urbana and Lakota West.

Lebanon has four qualifiers (Chanelle Trammell, 140, Andi Addis, 145, Natalie Carlisle, 155, and Taryn Naill, 190) while Lakota East (Makirah Hall, 125, Sydney Hall, 190, and Camryn Gresham, 110), Eaton (Maycee Adams, 115, Abbie Schmidt, 140, and Caroline Klawon, 170) and Greeneview (Gwen Matt, 135, Lily Hendricks, 140, and Eve Matt, 145) each have three.

5. Two local girls are among nine participants who already have at least one state title.

Eve Matt, a senior, won the 140-pound division two years ago, but an injury prevented her from going for a repeat. This year she is 40-2 this year at 145.

Fellow senior Kira Cole of Miami East also won her title in 2023 at 115, but she lost in the 135-pound final last year. This year Cole is 37-0 at 130.

Others girls to watch include Adams, Hendricks, Gresham, Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas (190), Urbana’s Libertie Nigh (105) and Indian Lake’s Maddie Miller (235).