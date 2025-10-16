‘A blessing’ | Lebanon’s Luke Faler excels with guidance from dad, Lebanon coach Micah Faler

The author was his dad, Lebanon football coach Micah Faler. Luke, 17, couldn’t help but be emotional reading the letter before the 7 p.m. kickoff during Week 8 of the season.

“It was just saying how proud of me he is and he was saying regardless of if I was a football player or if I was a player that didn’t play — I wasn’t good enough — he would still love me,” Luke said before Monday’s practice.

Controlling his emotions was a challenge for Luke in the pregame. However, he knew focus was everything against Turpin in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference game.

Little did he know that hours later, Lebanon would rally from a 17-point deficit to defeat Turpin 41-38 in double overtime. Luke also set a single-game program record, throwing for 503 yards and tying a school record with five passing touchdowns.

It was a game the Faler family won’t ever forget.

“I’m just so grateful,” Luke said. “The Lord was really merciful to me. He was merciful to our team. And it’s more than just me. Our o-line blocked their butts off. Our receivers ran their routes and caught the ball.”

Luke, who joins the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book for most passing yards in a game, earned the title of WCPO 9 Player of the Week. The game was yet another memory during Luke’s senior season — shared with his dad.

“Football never stops,” said Micah Faler, a former University of Akron quarterback. “We’re at home. You’re in the offseason. You’re at practice. It’s just kind of in a steady continuation. But, that’s what’s really fun about it. And I think especially when your son is a quarterback he is kind of like a coach on the field. It makes it a lot of fun. A lot of continued discussions at home. We spend a lot of time watching film together. I think it’s great.”

It’s why as the regular season winds down, father and son are grateful for every moment on the field.

“It’s been a blessing,” Micah said. “When you get an opportunity to coach your son, that’s pretty special.”

There have been pressures and stress along the way. But, Luke views the burdens as blessings. He said his dad’s best guidance is to keep his Christian faith as the No. 1 priority.

“Luke and I have always been best friends really,” Micah said. “And I’m fortunate to be able to say that in our relationship. I think it came natural of just sometimes I feel his pressure, I weather his storms. And he does vice versa. It’s really even made our relationship stronger.”

That connection is a source of strength as Lebanon (6-2) plays at Walnut Hills (2-6) Friday. The Warriors are No. 7 in the Division I, Region 2 and control their own postseason destiny, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Senior Night is Week 10 as Lebanon plays host to an always-talented Winton Woods team (7-1). There will be emotions attached to that night. But, Luke is focused on this week and leading the Warriors. That was evident in the double overtime win over Turpin.

“I was really proud of him coming off having to miss a game and a half due to a pretty significant injury,” Micah said. “And just kind of watching his mindset and his mentality through that time off — how he just prepared and how he did everything he could to make sure he could get back and play. And then go out and perform well.”

Luke, who has college scholarship offers from Kent State, Towson, Tiffin and the University of Indianapolis, would like to enter the mission field one day. He’s hoping to participate in discipleship training school this spring.

Luke said he feels blessed to play a game he enjoys. He cleaned out his room the other night and found a binder from the start of his sophomore year of all the expectations the coaches had of him. He reflected on those words.

“I just had this overwhelming sense of joy of all the things that we have accomplished over the last three years,” Luke said.

Lebanon athletic director Keith Pantling said Luke is creating a significant legacy within Lebanon football.

“Luke has faced immense expectations — living up to the high standards his dad wanted to establish for this program, always in the spotlight and likely feeling constant pressure,” Pantling said. “Yet he’s handled it all with poise and purpose. His passion, work ethic, and leadership have set a lasting example, and the mark he leaves on this program will be felt long after he’s gone.”