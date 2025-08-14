Bellbrook boys golf wins Wayne Warrior Classic

Senior David Gregory paced the squad with a 74, good for fifth place out of 93 golfers, while the rest of the Bellbrook lineup stacked solid scores across the board.

Senior Jackson Hunt carded a 76 to finish sixth, senior Brody Miller posted a 78 to tie for eighth, sophomore Liam Reynolds added a 79, and junior Brody Seitz came in at 80. Sophomore Luke Wehner rounded out the varsity effort with an 87.

“The Wayne Warrior Classic went really well,” Bellbrook coach Jeff Scohy said. “We started strong and then maybe struggled a bit in the middle of the round, but we finished really well with two of our guys — David Gregory and Brody Miller — making birdies on their last hole to seal the win.”

Gregory, a four-year varsity player now in his first season as team co-captain alongside Miller, steadied his game down the stretch to post one of the day’s top scores. Miller’s birdie on the final hole helped lock up the margin over runner-up Troy (315) and third-place Northmont (317).

Scohy believes his three seniors — Gregory, Miller and Hunt — are not only leading by example with their games, but also setting the tone for the program’s culture.

Explore Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

“They are both new to the team captain role, but they are both four-year varsity players with a lot of experience,” Scohy said of Gregory and Miller. “I’m hoping they lean on that experience to help them lead our team along with our third varsity senior, Jackson Hunt. The three of them are leading our team in average so far this year, all within a couple shots through seven events.”

The Eagles’ depth is another reason for optimism. Seitz, a nearly full-time varsity player last season, and Reynolds, who has emerged as the team’s fifth varsity starter, have bolstered the lineup. Behind them is a large and talented JV group that’s already making waves. The JV squad recently won the Brookville Varsity Invitational.

“It’s going to be very competitive, and we have a deep team,” Scohy said. “Our JV team winning a varsity event last week just shows the kind of depth we have this season. I’m looking forward to a great season with a great group of kids.”