Fairfield’s run game dominant in victory over Hamilton

Led by Jordon Jackson’s 135 yards, Fairfield rushed for 293 yards and limited big plays with the help of penalties to defeat Hamilton 28-14 on Friday in Fairfield.
Fairfield (2-3, 2-2 GMC) put the game away with a fourth-quarter drive that ended with Kavi Bivins’ four-yard touchdown run with 7:06 left.
Hamilton (1-3, 0-3) scored twice in the third quarter on a 55-yard pass from wide receiver Elijah Givens to quarterback Kerry Ware and Ware’s 15-yard pass to Breeon Ishmail to cut its deficit to 20-14.
Hamilton had two touchdowns and a couple other long plays called back on penalties.
Juesters Fataki’s nine-yard run and Bivins’ two-yard run put Fairfield up 13-0 at halftime. Quarterback Talon Fisher put the Indians up 20-7 in the third with a 19-yard run.
Hamilton passed for 174 yards and Ware was 6 of 11 for 119 yards.
Fairfield had the edge in total yards 328-271.