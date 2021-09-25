Fairfield’s run game dominant in victory over Hamilton

Fairfield (2-3, 2-2 GMC) put the game away with a fourth-quarter drive that ended with Kavi Bivins’ four-yard touchdown run with 7:06 left.

Hamilton (1-3, 0-3) scored twice in the third quarter on a 55-yard pass from wide receiver Elijah Givens to quarterback Kerry Ware and Ware’s 15-yard pass to Breeon Ishmail to cut its deficit to 20-14.