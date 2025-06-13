Three area athletes named All-Ohio baseball players of the year

Hayden Frey of Troy earned the D-II player of the year award. Frey batted .456 with four home runs to go with a 3-0 record on the mound. Teammate Aidan Gorman joined Frey on first team.

Hunter Richardson of Butler was tabbed for D-III player of the year and coach Trent Dues was named coach of the year. Richardson went 8-0 with a 1.60 ERA on the mound to go with a .430 batting average with 28 RBI at the plate.

Teammates Koby Dues (first team) and Jackson Schilling (second team) also earned honors. Butler finished as regional runner-ups in the OHSAA Tournament.

In D-VII Braylon Cordonnier of Russia was named player of the year. Russia fell in the state semifinals to Minster on Thursday.

See the full list of area players below.

OHSBCA ALL-OHIO TEAMS

Division I

First Team: Enzo Sansabrino, Beavercreek; Owen Roether, Beavercreek; Jack Schreck, Lebanon; Ben Veletean, Springboro.

Honorable Mention: Gavin Kent, Centerville.

Division II

Player of the Year: Hayden Frey, Troy.

First Team: Cayden Bailey, Fairborn; Aidan Gorman, Troy.

Second Team: Kade Swiger, Sidney.

Division III

Player of the Year: Hunter Richardson, Butler.

Coach of the Year: Trent Dues, Butler.

First Team: Caleb Driessen, Badin; Kade Bowling, Badin; Cade Cummins, Badin; Koby Dues, Butler; Nick Stumpf, Kenton Ridge; Preston Zumwalt, Tippecanoe; Bryce Eckert, Tippecanoe.

Second Team: Jackson Schilling, Butler; Charlie Hoagland, Chaminade Julienne; Hunter Steinke, Piqua; Ben Voegele, Ross.

Division IV

Honorable Mention: Owen Hoersting, Oakwood.

Division V

First Team: Aiden Keller, Anna; Mason Welsch, Coldwater.

Second Team: Ross Francis, Versailles.

Honorable Mention: Baylen Blockberger, Coldwater.

Division VI

First Team: David Cancino, Legacy Christian; Conner Eyink, Mechanicsburg.

Second Team: Alec Halter, Dayton Christian; Judah Simmons, Troy Christian.

Honorable Mention: Titus Riddell, Dayton Christian.

Division VII

Player of the Year: Braylon Cordonnier, Russia.

First Team: Turner Lachey, Lehman Catholic; Louis Magoto, Minster; James Niemeyer, Minster; Carter Lake, Tri-County North.

Second Team: Dylan Heitkamp, Minster; Rylan Edwards, Minster; Austin Tippie, Newton; Rhett Koffer, Newton.

