High school baseball: Lakota West beats Moeller 3-2, earns 1st state berth since 2017

Lakota West knocked off top-ranked Cincinnati Moeller 3-2 in a Division I regional final on Wednesday evening at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium.

It’s the first state berth since 2017 for the Firebirds (24-7), which were ranked No. 13 in the final D-I state coaches association poll of the season. Moeller, which won the 2023 D-I title, was ranked No. 1 all season and was looking to return to state after a regional final loss to Mason last season.

“Props to them, they’re a great program and great legacy throughout the years,” Smith said.

“I think it really just shows the determination we have. Growing up with these guys, these 15 seniors, really just shows the chemistry we have.”

Smith outperformed Moeller’s Zion Theophilus, who was recently named Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year and is drawing interest from Major League Baseball teams ahead of July’s draft.

Smith struck out nine batters and gave up two hits; both of Moeller’s runs were unearned.

He struck out Moeller’s Carter Christenson to record the final out, threw his glove in the air, then his hat, and met teammates rushing from the dugout in front of the mound to celebrate.

“Really can’t put it into the words, the feeling that you get,” Smith said. “These guys, growing up with them, they’re just my ride or dies, and forever will be.”

Theophilus pitched six innings and gave up eight hits, walked three batters and struck out nine. All three of Lakota West’s runs were earned.

“He’s an outstanding pitcher, that’s no secret,” Lakota West coach Brad Gschwind said. “His stuff is unbelievable. I credit our guys for just battling throughout the game.”

Lakota West will face the winner of Grove City vs. Lewis Center Olentangy in a state semifinal at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. The winner of the two D-I semis will play for the championship at 4 p.m. on June 15 at Canal Park in Akron.

“We have to trust ourselves and not change anything,” Smith said. “We’re here for a reason. We’re just like any of the other four teams that make it, so we just have to trust each other and do it as a team.”

It’s the first season the OHSAA has expanded postseason play to seven divisions. The expansion resulted in two D-I regionals taking place in Southwest Ohio, due to this portion of the state having a higher number of schools in the largest division.

The Firebirds will be joined in northwest Ohio by another southwest Ohio Div. I team. Springboro and Mason (which won the Greater Miami Conference title ahead of Lakota West) will face off in a regional final on Thursday evening at Miami University.

Springboro was one of several strong teams Lakota West played in a nonconference game.

“We try to play the best in the area, and tough opponents help get you tournament ready,” Gschwind, a 2007 graduate who was a key player during the program’s lone state championship season, said. “I think it pays off in a situation like this where you go up against another great team. Our guys just found a way to get it done tonight, and I’m very proud of them.”

The Firebirds took the lead in the second. LJ Green hit a line-drive double down the left-field line to drive across Isaiah Meade-Moss, who reached on a bunt to start the inning. Green later scored after a bunt by Parker Isaacs to give Lakota West a 2-0 lead.

Moeller (25-4) didn’t get a hit until the fourth. After Conner Cuozzo reached on an error and stole second base, Christenson hit an RBI single to right with two outs to cut the gap to one run.

Braydon Johson, a junior catcher, led off the top of the fifth with a triple that rolled to the fence in center field. He scored on a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 3-1.

The Crusaders cut the gap to one run again in the bottom half after an error, single and bunt, but their last six batters went down in order, three of which struck out.

“Honestly, (everything) was working,” Smith said. “Props to my brothers behind me. They really kept me in the game, motivated me to stick with my stuff and trust myself.”

Smith improved to 3-3 on the season; he last pitched in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati Princeton in a district final.

“He threw outstanding. He battled the whole game. When he gave a little bit, he found a way to get back in the zone and get a huge out,” Gschwind said of Wednesday’s performance. “To shut down that offense is an awfully impressive outing.”