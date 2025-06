High school baseball: State tournament schedule

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division VII

Newark Catholic vs. Tiffin Calvert, 1 p.m.

Russia vs. Minster, 4 p.m.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

New Albany vs. Amherst Steele, 10 a.m.

Anthony Wayne vs. Walsh Jesuit, 1 p.m.

Division III

Badin vs. Licking Valley, 10 a.m.

Hunting Valley University vs. Wapakoneta, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Lake Catholic vs. Chillicothe Unioto, 4 p.m.

Sandusky Perkins vs. Indian Hill, 7 p.m.

Division V

Coldwater vs. Waynedale, 4 p.m.

Graham vs. Lynchburg-Clay, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Championships

Division II

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Division III

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Division V

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Division VII

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division I

Lakota West vs. Olentangy, 4 p.m.

Springboro vs. Perrysburg, 7 p.m.

Division VI

Berlin Hiland vs. Sherwood Fairview, 10 a.m.

Bloomdale Elmwood vs. Lake Center Chr., 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Championships

Division I

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Division IV

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Division VI

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

REPORTING RESULTS

