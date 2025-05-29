High school softball: Covington dominates Ansonia, eyeing state berth

The teams met again on Wednesday, this time in a Division VII regional semifinal at Northmont High School. The result wasn’t as close — Covington dominated 14-3 to advance to a regional final for the second time in three seasons.

“I think we’re ready to go,” Covington coach Brook Gostomsky-Menker said. “We’ve definitely had a lot of tough games all season long. But I think our girls are playing the best they have all season.”

The Buccaneers (20-9) had 13 hits and drew six walks against two different Ansonia pitchers in the five inning run-rule win.

Senior catcher Elizabeth Coblentz, who ranks third among Three Rivers Conference players in batting average and RBIs, was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, one home run, one double and one walk.

“Elizabeth is our senior leader and has been dominant behind the plate,” Gostomsky-Menker said. “She’s definitely the biggest leader on the team.”

Coblentz hit a two-run homer to left in the top of the third that capped off an eight-run inning for the Buccaneers. Covington fell behind 3-0 in the first but tied it in the second and took an 11-3 lead after the third.

Coblentz hit a one-run double in the fifth that helped the squad push the gap to run-rule territory.

“What was going well was (Ansonia’s second pitcher) was throwing strikes,” Coblentz joked when asked what was key to her big performance. “My first at bat, I didn’t get any, four balls in a row. After that, they changed the pitcher, and she was throwing balls we like to hit, and we hit well throughout the lineup.

“… We knew coming in it was going to be a dog fight. (Ansonia) has good hitters, especially at the top of the lineup. …We prepared for it mentally before, and we knew we were just as good of hitters as they are.”

Covington advances to face Southeastern (23-4) in a regional final, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday at Northmont. The Trojans beat Waynesfield-Goshen 12-0 in the first semifinal on Wednesday at Northmont.

“We’re going to just do what we do,” Coblentz said. “We’re a great team, we hit phenomenally No. 1 through 9, so do what we do, play good D, and we’ll be just fine.”

The Buccaneers finished third behind Miami East and Milton-Union in TRC standings. The squad’s nonconference schedule was stacked with the likes of Minster, Northmont and Troy.

“We’ve played from behind all season, so we’re kind of used to it,” Gostomsky-Menker said. “They do a great job of keeping the energy high. We play great with pressure, so we’re ready to go.”

Covington lost 5-4 to Riverside in a TRC game on May 13 to conclude regular-season play. The win on Wednesday was its fourth straight, and the 15th time this season it has reached or surpassed 10 runs.

The team has a batting average above .400 and an on-base percentage above .460.

“They come to the plate hungry. They’re ready to go, and they’re attacking any pitch that comes at them,” Gostomsky-Menker said. “Honestly, they like to hit the ball. That’s the best thing they have. They like to have fun, they like to hit the ball, they come to the plate hungry.”

Gostomsky-Menker, a 2016 Covington graduate who played collegiately at Defiance, is in her first year as coach. She worked as an assistant coach for three seasons before taking over at the helm.

She said the team is solid defensively; she described first baseman Taylor Foutz and third baseman Jayda McClure as “vacuums,” that catch everything thrown their way and said center fielder Emalyn Johnson is great at tracking hits.

The Buccaneers lost 10-3 to Parkway in a D-IV regional final in 2023 at Northmont. The squad last won regional titles and advanced to state in three consecutive seasons between 2011 and 2013.

With the experience and hitting talent the Buccaneers have, Gostomsky-Menker believes the team can earn a trip to Akron.

“I have seen a little bit of (Southeastern), and they are good,” Gostomsky-Menker said. “We’ve just got to be ready to go and play our game.”