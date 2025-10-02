H.S. Results 10/1: Mechanicsburg boys, Fenwick girls earn state golf bids

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 10, Meadowdale 0

Carlisle 12, Trotwood 3: C: Byrnes 6 goals, Anadres 2 goals 3 assists, Dobbins 2 goals 1 assist.

Graham 2, Bellefontaine 0

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, McNicholas 0: A: Miller 2 goals 1 assist, Hess goal assist, Kaufman shutout.

Badin 0, Chaminade Julienne 0: B: Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 0, Centerville 0

Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 0

Botkins 9, Temple Christian 0

Brookville 4, Milton-Union 0: B: Seitz 2 goals 1 assist, Allen goal assist, Cowens shutout.

Butler 2, Stebbins 0

Carroll 5, Fenwick 0: C: Haggerty 2 goals 2 assists, Lougeman/Memering shutout.

Cin. Christian 6, Purcell Marian 0: CC: Burton 3 goals, Ball 2 goals, Bosse/King shutout.

Fairbanks 8, Grove City Christian 0

Fairmont 9, Springfield 0: F: Niyonkuru 3 goals 1 assist, Weaver 3 goals, Dewald/Fourman shutout.

Legacy Chrisitan 4, Ponitz 0

Piqua 17, Greenville 0: P: Penrod 3 goals 5 assists, Larger 3 goals, Stevens/Thompson/Willoughby shutout.

Preble Shawnee 6, Franklin Monroe 1: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Geise 1 goal 2 assists.

Ross 2, Franklin 0: R: Allen goal, Beske goal, Luther/Montgomery shutout.

Springboro 6, Wayne 1

Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 0

Troy 8, Fairborn 1

Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Morris 2 goals.

Walnut Hills 6, Hamilton 0

Wilmington 3, Goshen 2

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 1, Graham 0: B: Shumaker goal, Whitaker shutout.

Ben Logan 9, London 1

Centerville 2, Beavercreek 0

Fairmont 5, Springfield 0

Greenville 2, Piqua 2: G: Lyons 2 goals.

Kenton Ridge 1, Springfield Shawnee 0: KR: Glass goal, Swords shutout.

Northmont 2, Miamisburg 1

Springboro 9, Wayne 0: S: Fry/Schaaf shutout.

Troy 3, Fairborn 0

Tuesday’s Results

Belmont 7, Middletown Christian 4

Botkins 1, Continental 1

Brookville 2, Milton-Union 2: MU: Copp 2 goals.

Dixie 1, National Trail 0

Goshen 4, Wilmington 1: W: Benitez goal.

Lebanon 2, Turpin 2

Monroe 3, Talawanda 1

Oakwood 8, Middletown Madison 0: O: Altenburg 2 goals 1 assist, Montgomery 1 goal 2 assists, Camacho shutout.

Preble Shawnee 7, Tri-County North 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Leach 4 assists, Murphy/Lebsack shutout.

Ross 5, Franklin 1: R: Bush 2 goals, Taylor 1 goal 2 assists.

Southeastern 9, Northeastern 0: S: Henry 4 goals 1 assist, Spracklen 2 goals 2 assists, Choi/Horner shutout.

Spencerville 2, Calvary Christian 1

Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Heater goal assist, Schmidt goal.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

At Turnberry

Qualifying Teams: 1. Mechanicsburg 307 (Reiser 74, Reiser 80, Eyink 74, Roach 79, Bandy 91).

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 300 (Gochenouer 72, Kreusch 74, Anderson 79, Soin 78, Hein 76); 2. Roger Bacon 308.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Adkins (Northwestern) 72; Stephens (Arcanum) 75.

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Madeira 332; 2. Fenwick 333 (Lohman 78, Blankenship 84, Haas 90, King 81, Weber 94).

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Jefferson Township 0

Trotwood 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Wayne 3, Chaminade Julienne 1

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Arcanum 3, Twin Valley South 0

Badin 3, Alter 0

Botkins 3, Jackson Center 0

Centerville 3, Wayne 0

Coldwater 3, Miller City 0

Dixie 3, National Trail 0

Fenwick 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Goshen 3, Wilmington 1

Lebanon 3, Walnut Hills 0

Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: Rapp 12 kills, Stetzel 14 assists 5 aces, Denlinger 9 digs.

Ross 3, Franklin 0

Russia 3, Houston 0

Sidney 3, Piqua 0

Springboro 3, Northmont 1

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Post 11 kills, Morris 21 assists.

Tri-Village 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Troy 3, Stebbins 0

