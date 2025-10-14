H.S. Results 10/13: Division I state golf tournament wraps up

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

St. Marys 3, Norwalk 1: SM: Triplett 2 goals, Ackroyd goal assist.

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Belmont 0, Ponitz 0

Carlisle 11, Twin Valley South 1: C: Johnson 3 goals 1 assist. TVS: Mershon goal.

Catholic Central 2, Northeastern 0

Cin. Christian 1, Roger Bacon 0

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

Piqua 3, Bellefontaine 0: P: Burroughs 2 goals, McGraw goal, Rampulla 2 assists.

St. Marys 6, Upper Sandusky 2

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Carlisle 1, Twin Valley South 1: C: Jones goal. TVS: Vaughn goal.

Catholic Central 4, Northeastern 0

Harrison 1, Lakota East 0

Lebanon 4, West Clermont 1

Boys Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Firestone

Team Results: 1. Dublin Jerome 578; 2. Col. St. Charles 580; 3. St. Ignatius 598; 4. St. Xavier 599; 5. Hoban 620; 6. Anderson, Green 627; 8. Centerville 647; 9. University School 649; 10. New Albany 653; 11. Tol. St. John’s 653; 12. Sheridan 677.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Barnum (Dublin Jerome) 137; 2. Fujiwara (Lakota West) 140; 3. McGrath (St. Xavier) 143; 4. Hadden (Col. St. Charles) 144; 5. Morency (Anderson), Mangas (Upper Arlington) 145; 13. Standifer (Franklin) 149; 22. Sargent (Troy) 152; 34. Whitt (Centerville), Reddy (Centerville) 157; 42. Colton (Centerville) 159; 63. Jasti (Centerville) 174; 68. Allen (Centerville) 176.

Girls Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Firestone

Team Results: 1. Dublin Jerome 624; 2. Magnificat 636; 3. Olentangy 637; 4. Walsh Jesuit 642; 5. Medina Highland 654; 6. Tol. St. Ursula 655; 7. Springboro 656; 8. Anderson 680; 9. Syracuse 682; 10. Canfield 683; 11. Anthony Wayne 724; Minerva 784.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Tian (Olentangy) 139; 2. Wu (Solon) 140; 3. Anderson (Worthington Kilbourne) 143; 4. Becerril (Sycamore) 145; 5. Suresh (Dublin Jerome) 146; 9. Dunkle (Springboro) 151; 25. Brown (Springboro) 162; 29. Donovan (Lebanon) 164; 36. Grieshop (Springboro) 169; 37. Berning (Tippecanoe) 170; 44. Bailey (Springboro) 174; 50. Lietzow (Springboro) 178.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 0

