H.S. Results 10/15: CJ, Ross, Northeastern advance in volleyball tourney

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Badin 8, Withrow 0: B: Hall 4 goals, Hickey 2 assists, Parr shutout.

Carroll 8, Trotwood 0: C: Haggerty 2 goals 2 assists, Carter Sproles 2 goals 1 assist, Lougeman/Memering shutout.

Tippecanoe 8, Bellefontaine 0: T: Smith 4 goals, Robinson 1 goal 2 assists, Venters shutout.

Division IV

Alter 9, Middletown Madison 1: A: Miller 3 goals 1 assist, Hess 3 goals. MM: Stuckey goal.

Ben Logan 1, Greenon 0

Bethel 3, Graham 0: B: Rincon goal assist, Etmans goal, Newell goal.

Brookville 3, Valley View 1: B: Malhotra 2 goals 1 assist, King goal. VV: Morris goal.

Oakwood 8, Eaton 1

Waynesville 5, Greeneview 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Milton-Union 1

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Fairbanks 9, Catholic Central 0

Tuesday’s Results

Fairfield 4, Oak Hills 1

Hamilton 1, Princeton 1: H: Flores goal.

Lakota East 9, Colerain 2: LE: Mahoney 2 goals, Smith 2 goals.

Lakota West 3, Middletown 0: LW: Mazey goal assist, Sexton goal, Kauffman goal.

Springboro 4, Anderson 3: S: Arnold 3 goals.

Troy 6, Springfield 2

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division V

Coldwater 5, Fort Jennings 0: C: Byer 3 goals, Grieshop 4 saves.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Little Miami 4, Miamisburg 1

Tuesday’s Results

Lakota East 6, Colerain 0

Lakota West 10, Middletown 0

Oak Hills 3, Fairfield 1: F: Nieman goal.

Southeastern 4, Carlisle 3: C: Smalley 3 goals.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 3, Tecumseh 0

Bellefontaine 3, Ponitz 0

Butler 3, West Carrollton 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Piqua 1

Goshen 3, Badin 2

Ross 3, Woodward 0

Talawanda 3, Withrow 0

Division IV

Waynesville 3, Bethel 0

Division VI

Arcanum 3, National Trail 0

Fort Recovery 3, Riverside 0

Houston 3, Tri-County North 0

Northeastern 3, Franklin Monroe 2

Twin Valley South 3, Legacy Christian 0

Division VII

Botkins 3, Lehman Catholic 1

Troy Christian 3, Cedarville 2

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Carroll 3, Franklin 1

Sidney 3, Greenville 1

Stivers 3, Trotwood 0

Tippecanoe 3, Belmont 0: T: Clawson 8 kills, Siefring 6 aces, Morris 10 assists.

Division IV

Alter 3, Thurgood 0

Clinton-Massie 3, Gamble Montessori 0

Fenwick 3, Shroder 0

Division VI

Ansonia 3, Tri-Village 0

Fairlawn 3, Newton 1

Division VII

Continental 3, Delphos St. John’s 1

Covington 3, Miami Valley 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Jackson Center 0

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Oak Hills 3, Fairfield 2

Boys Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

At NorthStar

Team Results: Warren JFK 618; Pettisville 641; Hiland 643; Mooney 648; Mechanicsburg 653; Van Buren 654; Waterford 661; Kalida 665; Botkins 671; Delphos St. John’s 680; National Trail 687; Mogadore 704.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Stechschulte (Kalida) 140; 2. Eckstein (Mooney) 145; 3. Mast (Hiland), Fredenburg (Warren JFK), Bolino (Warren JFK) 148; 9. McClain (Delphos St. John’s) 154; 15. Eyink (Mechanicsburg), Brubaker (National Trail) 157; 20. Reiser (Mechanicsburg) 159; 23. Laird (National Trail), Will (Delphos St. John’s) 160; 34. Meyer (Botkins) 164; 38. Heuker (Botkins), Reiser (Mechanicsburg) 167; 41. Koenig (Botkins) 168; 44. Bandy (Mechanicsburg) 170; 45. Dietz (Botkins) 172; 46. Counts (Russia) 173; 49. Roach (Mechanicsburg) 174; 52. Roessner (Delphos St. John’s) 177; 58. Monnin (Botkins) 182; 61. Rutan (National Trail), Davies (National Trail) 185; 66. Holdgreve (Delphos St. John’s) 189; 69. Gebhart (National Trail) 194; 72. Moenter (Delphos St. John’s) 207.

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Firestone

Team Results: 1. Dublin Jerome 578; 2. Col. St. Charles 580; 3. St. Ignatius 598; 4. St. Xavier 599; 5. Hoban 620; 6. Anderson, Green 627; 8. Centerville 647; 9. University School 649; 10. New Albany 653; 11. Tol. St. John’s 653; 12. Sheridan 677.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Barnum (Dublin Jerome) 137; 2. Fujiwara (Lakota West) 140; 3. McGrath (St. Xavier) 143; 4. Hadden (Col. St. Charles) 144; 5. Morency (Anderson), Mangas (Upper Arlington) 145; 13. Standifer (Franklin) 149; 22. Sargent (Troy) 152; 34. Whitt (Centerville), Reddy (Centerville) 157; 42. Colton (Centerville) 159; 63. Jasti (Centerville) 174; 68. Allen (Centerville) 176.

Girls Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Firestone

Team Results: 1. Dublin Jerome 624; 2. Magnificat 636; 3. Olentangy 637; 4. Walsh Jesuit 642; 5. Medina Highland 654; 6. Tol. St. Ursula 655; 7. Springboro 656; 8. Anderson 680; 9. Syracuse 682; 10. Canfield 683; 11. Anthony Wayne 724; Minerva 784.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Tian (Olentangy) 139; 2. Wu (Solon) 140; 3. Anderson (Worthington Kilbourne) 143; 4. Becerril (Sycamore) 145; 5. Suresh (Dublin Jerome) 146; 9. Dunkle (Springboro) 151; 25. Brown (Springboro) 162; 29. Donovan (Lebanon) 164; 36. Grieshop (Springboro) 169; 37. Berning (Tippecanoe) 170; 44. Bailey (Springboro) 174; 50. Lietzow (Springboro) 178.

