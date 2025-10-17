H.S. Results 10/16: Valley View nets game-winner in final seconds to advance

Week 9

Thursday’s Results

Col. East 43, Ponitz 16

Meadowdale 36, Belmont 6

Wednesday’s Results

Shroder 40, Stivers 0

Boys Soccer

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Kings 2, Lakota East 1

Miamisburg 8, Sidney 2: S: Davis goal, Dia goal.

Wednesday’s Results

Fairbanks 9, Catholic Central 0

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Lebanon 9, Middletown 1

Division II

Anderson 8, Edgewood 0

Division III

Badin 5, New Richmond 0: B: Even goal assist, Niesen/Sakach shutout.

Bellbrook 8, Tecumseh 0

Butler 11, West Carrollton 0: B: Landis 1 goal 2 assists, Huelskamp/Williamson shutout.

Carroll 6, Franklin 1

Chaminade Julienne 8, Stivers 0

CHCA 8, Talawanda 0

Eaton 6, Greenville 0: E: Heggs 3 goals 1 assist, Gillenwater 1 goal 2 assists, Roberts 1 goal 2 assists, Moore shutout.

Monroe 2, Goshen 1

Oakwood 10, Belmont 0: O: Darr 3 goals, Meador 2 goals 2 assists, Camacho shutout.

Ross 9, Northwest 0: R: Bush 2 goals 2 assists, Davis 2 goals 1 assist, Michel shutout.

Sidney 7, Piqua 0

Tippecanoe 9, Ponitz 0: T: Lukacs 2 goals 1 assist, Burgbacher 1 goal 2 assists, Drum/Taylor shutout.

Division IV

Alter 8, Carlisle 0: A: Sheets 2 goals 1 assist, Clough/Powell shutout.

Ben Logan 2, Northwestern 1: BL: Varner 2 goals.

Fenwick 8, Clinton-Massie 0: F: Coch 2 goals 1 assist, Yontz goal assist, Thompson goal assist, Jackson shutout.

Graham 4, Indian Lake 1

Kenton Ridge 6, Greenon 0: KR: Briggs 4 goals 2 assists, Fyffe 2 goals, Swords shutout.

Mariemont 8, Cin. Christian 0

Milton-Union 4, Brookville 1: MU: Copp 1 goal 3 assists.

Valley View 4, Middletown Madison 3: VV: Sorrell 3 goals, Barnett goal assist, Schmidt 2 assists.

Division V

Anna 5, National Trail 0

Botkins 8, Dixie 0

Greeneview 8, Calvary Christian 0: G: Simpson 2 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals, Hendricks shutout.

Lehman Catholic 5, West Liberty-Salem 1: WLS: Wygal goal.

Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-County North 0: PS: Unger 2 goals, Mondello-Garrett goal assist, Murphy shutout.

Twin Valley South 5, Southeastern 2: TVS: Butler 4 goals, Pope goal assist, Vaughn 2 assists.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Little Miami 4, Miamisburg 1

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division V

Anna 3, Milton-Union 0

West Liberty-Salem 3, Valley View 0

Division VI

Coldwater 3, Lincolnview 1

Marion Local 3, Wayne Trace 0

Parkway 3, Crestview 0

St. Henry 3, Delphos Jefferson 0

Division VII

Fort Loramie 3, Bradford 0

Russia 3, Calvary Christian

Southeastern 3, Emmanuel Christian 2

Yellow Springs 3, Catholic Central 0

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 3, Tecumseh 0

Bellefontaine 3, Ponitz 0

Butler 3, West Carrollton 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Piqua 1

Goshen 3, Badin 2

Ross 3, Woodward 0

Talawanda 3, Withrow 0

Division IV

Waynesville 3, Bethel 0

Division VI

Arcanum 3, National Trail 0

Fort Recovery 3, Riverside 0

Houston 3, Tri-County North 0

Northeastern 3, Franklin Monroe 2

Twin Valley South 3, Legacy Christian 0

Division VII

Botkins 3, Lehman Catholic 1

Troy Christian 3, Cedarville 2

Boys Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

At NorthStar

Team Results: Warren JFK 618; Pettisville 641; Hiland 643; Mooney 648; Mechanicsburg 653; Van Buren 654; Waterford 661; Kalida 665; Botkins 671; Delphos St. John’s 680; National Trail 687; Mogadore 704.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Stechschulte (Kalida) 140; 2. Eckstein (Mooney) 145; 3. Mast (Hiland), Fredenburg (Warren JFK), Bolino (Warren JFK) 148; 9. McClain (Delphos St. John’s) 154; 15. Eyink (Mechanicsburg), Brubaker (National Trail) 157; 20. Reiser (Mechanicsburg) 159; 23. Laird (National Trail), Will (Delphos St. John’s) 160; 34. Meyer (Botkins) 164; 38. Heuker (Botkins), Reiser (Mechanicsburg) 167; 41. Koenig (Botkins) 168; 44. Bandy (Mechanicsburg) 170; 45. Dietz (Botkins) 172; 46. Counts (Russia) 173; 49. Roach (Mechanicsburg) 174; 52. Roessner (Delphos St. John’s) 177; 58. Monnin (Botkins) 182; 61. Rutan (National Trail), Davies (National Trail) 185; 66. Holdgreve (Delphos St. John’s) 189; 69. Gebhart (National Trail) 194; 72. Moenter (Delphos St. John’s) 207.

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Firestone

Team Results: 1. Dublin Jerome 578; 2. Col. St. Charles 580; 3. St. Ignatius 598; 4. St. Xavier 599; 5. Hoban 620; 6. Anderson, Green 627; 8. Centerville 647; 9. University School 649; 10. New Albany 653; 11. Tol. St. John’s 653; 12. Sheridan 677.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Barnum (Dublin Jerome) 137; 2. Fujiwara (Lakota West) 140; 3. McGrath (St. Xavier) 143; 4. Hadden (Col. St. Charles) 144; 5. Morency (Anderson), Mangas (Upper Arlington) 145; 13. Standifer (Franklin) 149; 22. Sargent (Troy) 152; 34. Whitt (Centerville), Reddy (Centerville) 157; 42. Colton (Centerville) 159; 63. Jasti (Centerville) 174; 68. Allen (Centerville) 176.

Girls Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Firestone

Team Results: 1. Dublin Jerome 624; 2. Magnificat 636; 3. Olentangy 637; 4. Walsh Jesuit 642; 5. Medina Highland 654; 6. Tol. St. Ursula 655; 7. Springboro 656; 8. Anderson 680; 9. Syracuse 682; 10. Canfield 683; 11. Anthony Wayne 724; Minerva 784.

Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Tian (Olentangy) 139; 2. Wu (Solon) 140; 3. Anderson (Worthington Kilbourne) 143; 4. Becerril (Sycamore) 145; 5. Suresh (Dublin Jerome) 146; 9. Dunkle (Springboro) 151; 25. Brown (Springboro) 162; 29. Donovan (Lebanon) 164; 36. Grieshop (Springboro) 169; 37. Berning (Tippecanoe) 170; 44. Bailey (Springboro) 174; 50. Lietzow (Springboro) 178.

