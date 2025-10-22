H.S. Results 10/21: Springboro eliminates Fairmont with OT win

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Trimmer goal assist, Martin/Smith shutout.

Centerville 7, Wayne 0

Elder 1, Hamilton 0

Fairfield 6, West Clermont 0

Lakota West 7, Princeton 0: LW: Dragon 2 goals, Mazey 2 goals, Kren shutout.

Little Miami 1, Lakota East 0

Mason 5, Lebanon 1

Moeller 5, Middletown 0

Springboro 2, Fairmont 1, OT

Division II

Kings 8, Edgewood 0

Miamisburg 5, Sidney 2: S: Dia goal, Helman goal.

Northmont 4, Fairborn 0: N: Powell 2 goals, Crist shutout.

Troy 8, Stebbins 0: T: Hickernell 2 goals, Murphy 2 goals, Callison/Whitehead shutout.

Division III

Badin 2, Monroe 0: B: Hartman goal, Hilgeman goal, Parr shutout.

Butler 7, Kenton Ridge 1

Carroll 8, Franklin 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Bellbrook 2

Tippecanoe 5, Belmont 1: T: Smith 3 goals, McEntyre goal, Turner goal.

Division IV

Alter 5, West Liberty-Salem 0: A: Archibald 2 goals, Kaufman shutout.

Oakwood 3, Brookville 1

Waynesville 7, Bethel 3

Wyoming 3, Fenwick 1

Division V

Botkins 10, Dixie 0

Cin. Christian 1, Fayetteville-Perry 0: CC: Sheridan goal, King shutout.

Dayton Christian 6, Yellow Springs 0

Legacy Christian 8, Catholic Central 0

Preble Shawnee 2, Calvary Christian 1: PS: Fields 2 goals.

Troy Christian 8, Newton 0

Monday’s Results

Division III

St. Marys 2, Celina 1

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0

Centerville 8, Springfield 0

Fairfield 1, Lakota West 0: F: Compton goal.

Seton 8, Hamilton 0

Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Wakefield 3 goals, Harris 2 goals, Fry/Schaaf shutout.

Sycamore 3, Lebanon 2

Walnut Hills 3, Lakota East 1

Division II

Miamisburg 1, Fairborn 0, OT

Northmont 8, Stebbins 0

Troy 6, Xenia 0

Division III

Badin 10, Wilmington 1: B: Borg 2 goals, Combs 2 goals, Nieman goal assist.

Butler 2, Eaton 0

Carroll 2, Bellbrook 0

Chaminade Julienne 2, Tippecanoe 0

Oakwood 3, Sidney 2: O: Montgomery goal, Meador goal, Duwel goal.

Ross 5, Monroe 0: R: Bush 2 goals, Vocke 2 goals, Michel shutout.

Division IV

Alter 8, Graham 0: A: Southworth 5 goals, Kyre 3 assists, Jones shutout.

Kenton Ridge 3, Valley View 1: VV: Sorrell goal. KR: Fyffe 3 goals, Briggs 3 assists.

Milton-Union 3, Ben Logan 2

Summit Country Day 8, Fenwick 0

Waynesville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0

Division V

Anna 8, Catholic Central 0: A: Osborn 3 goals, Steward 2 goals, Berner 2 goals.

Coldwater 3, Delphos St. John’s 0: C: Byer 2 goals, Clune goal.

Dayton Christian 2, Botkins 1

Greeneview 8, Twin Valley South 0: G: Simpson 3 goals, Sandlin 2 goals, Hendricks shutout.

Legacy Christian 8, Northeastern 0

Preble Shawnee 2, Lehman Catholic 1: PS: Unger goal, Ford goal.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Fairmont 3, Beavercreek 1

Springboro 3, Springfield 0

Division III

Ross 3, Monroe 0

Talawanda 3, Goshen 2

Division IV

Fenwick 3, Indian Hill 0

McNicholas 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Oakwood 3, Indian Lake 1

Division V

Anna 3, West Liberty-Salem 2

Division VI

Fort Recovery 3, Northeastern 0

Houston 3, Triad 1

Division VII

Troy Christian 3, Botkins 0

Monday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 3, Hamilton 1

Division III

Bellefontaine 3, Butler 0

Carroll 3, Sidney 1

Division VII

Leipsic 3, New Knoxville 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Covington 1

Russia 3, Yellow Springs 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.