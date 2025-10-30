H.S. Results 10/29: Centerville, ‘Creek, Badin boys advance

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Beavercreek 1, Little Miami 0, 2OT: B: Walling goal, Newton assist.
Centerville 3, Lakota West 0: C: Evans 2 goals, Mace goal.
St. Xavier 3, Fairmont 1: F: Niyonkuru goal.
Division III
Badin 1, Carroll 0, PK
Division V
Fairbanks 2, Berlin Hiland 1, OT
Seven Hills 1, Troy Christian 0, PK
Summit Country Day 4, Botkins 0
Girls Volleyball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Seton 3, Lebanon 0
Mason 3, Milford 0
Division III
Tippecanoe 3, Ross 1
Division VI
St. Henry 3, Cin. Christian 0
Fort Recovery 3, Arcanum 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.