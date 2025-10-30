H.S. Results 10/29: Centerville, ‘Creek, Badin boys advance

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Beavercreek 1, Little Miami 0, 2OT: B: Walling goal, Newton assist.

Centerville 3, Lakota West 0: C: Evans 2 goals, Mace goal.

St. Xavier 3, Fairmont 1: F: Niyonkuru goal.

Division III

Badin 1, Carroll 0, PK

Division V

Fairbanks 2, Berlin Hiland 1, OT

Seven Hills 1, Troy Christian 0, PK

Summit Country Day 4, Botkins 0

Girls Volleyball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Seton 3, Lebanon 0

Mason 3, Milford 0

Division III

Tippecanoe 3, Ross 1

Division VI

St. Henry 3, Cin. Christian 0

Fort Recovery 3, Arcanum 1

