H.S. Results 10/3

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 4, Fairfield 1: F: Money goal.

Beavercreek 2, Northmont 0

Butler 3, Stebbins 0

Carroll 3, Badin 1: C: Flores goal, Kruse goal, Seymour goal. B: Eldridge goal.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Alter 1: A: Tucker goal. CJ: Chan 3 goals, Bahati assist, Turner assist.

Dayton Christian 3, Legacy Christian 0

Dixie 3, Newton 0: D: Marker 2 goals, Emrick goal, Sexton shutout 12 saves.

Harrison 6, Winton Woods 0

Kings 2, Oak Hills 1

Miamisburg 5, Springfield 0

Monroe 1, Bellbrook 1: M: Gannon goal, Nation assist.

Northwest 2, Hamilton 1

Oakwood 3, Greeneview 0: O: Ruetschle shutout, Rubin 2 goals 1 assist, MacDonald goal assist.

Piqua 11, Greenville 1: G: Chick goal, McRill assist. P: Bachman 4 goals 1 assist, Heath 2 goals 1 assist, Kaye 1 goal 4 assists.

Springboro 2, Centerville 1

Summit Country Day 7, Cin. Christian 0

Tippecanoe 10, Sidney 1: T: Haas 2 goals 2 assists, Ransom 3 goals 1 assist, Turner 2 goals.

Troy 11, Fairborn 0: T: Dillow 5 goals 4 assists, Miller 2 goals, Roach 1 goal 2 assists.

Turpin 1, Lakota East 0

Waynesville 8, Bethel 0

Xenia 2, West Carrollton 1: X: Cushman 2 goals, Frisby assist.

Monday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 4, Carlisle 0: EC: Schetter 1 goal 2 assists, Hayes shutout 4 saves.

Graham 5, Bellefontaine 0: G: Powell 3 goals, Rembold 1 goal 2 assists, Schafer goal.

Indian Lake 2, Urbana 0

Jonathan Alder 2, Northwestern 2: Smith goal, Taylor goal.

Preble Shawnee 3, Eaton 1: PS: Fields 3 goals.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 1, Monroe 1

Carlisle 13, Trotwood 0: C: Craycraft 2 goals.

Catholic Central 6, Northeastern 0

Greeneview 4, Greenon 1: Gv: Simpson 3 goals, Stafford goal.

Legacy Christian 5, Dayton Christian 1

Lehman Catholic 3, Miami East 2: LC: Dexter 2 goals, Wray goal, Black assist.

New Richmond 1, Princeton 0

Newton 10, Dixie 1

Northwest 5, Mt. Healthy 0

Oak Hills 7, Colerain 0

Oakwood 8, Clinton-Massie 1

Sycamore 6, Middletown 1

Turpin 1, Lebanon 1

Twin Valley South 3, Tri-County North 1: TVS: Maggard goal, Ray goal, Thompson goal assist.

Valley View 2, Milton Union 1

West Liberty-Salem 3, Anna 0: WLS: Weaver goal assist, Jones goal, Dunham goal.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 8, Miami Valley 1: MV: Copper goal.

Eaton 1, Preble Shawnee 0: E: Roberts goal, Hargis assist, Redick shutout 7 saves.

Finneytown 1, Cin. Christian 0

Sidney 5, Beavercreek 4

Tecumseh 5, North Union 0: T: Ward shutout.

Walnut Hills 3, Colerain 2

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Heatherwoode

Qualifying Teams: Alter 290 (Gochenauer, Kreusch, Gochenauer, Kreusch, Tabar); Wyoming 304; Madeira 318.

Individual Qualifers: Steed (Clinton-Massie); Fike (Roger Bacon); Woodruff (Graham).

Monday’s Results

Division III

At Heatherwoode

Qualifying Teams: Seven Hills 310; Russia 329 (Counts, Francis, Cordonnier, Borchers, Francis).

Individual Qualifiers: Lukey (Houston); Meyer (Botkins).

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

At Reid Park

Qualifying Teams: Bellbrook 310 (Scohy, Caswell, Miller, Gregory, Seitz); Tippecanoe 316 (Voisard, Siefring, White, Riehle, Gustavson); Beavercreek 318 (Grilliot, Faulkner, Bales, Davis, Creighton); Troy 327 (Sargent, Sager, Massingill, Smith, Davis).

Individual Qualifiers: Mohler (Springfield); Jones (Butler); Stall (Butler); Sunsdahl (Greenville).

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Yankee Trace

Qualifying Teams: Springboro (Augenstein, Hinkel, Cambria, Rott, Cambria) 287; Oakwood (Mullen, Rhodes, Martin, Chen, Heid) 306; Centerville (Hartley, Reddy, Durbin, LeMaster, Whitt) 309; Fairmont 337 (Schreel, Wimer, Bittner, Schwegman, Gentile).

Individual Qualifiers: Haney (Wayne); Standifer (Franklin); Lawley (Lebanon); Strawser (Lebanon).

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Walden Ponds

Qualifying Teams: Sycamore 285; Lebanon 321 (Johnson, Donovan, Spahr, Donahue, Addis); Anderson 331; Oak Hills 345.

Individual Qualifiers: Yeazell (Lakota East); Park (Lakota East); Lewis (Kings); Lord (Kings).

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Hamilton Elks

Qualifying Teams: Springboro 321 (Dunkle, Brown, Stinson, Pettigrew, Dunkle); Ursuline Academy 334; Mt. Notre Dame 334; Lakota West 335 (Treherne, Steinhilber, Blackburn, Wagner, Jackson).

Individual Qualifiers: Lambert (McAuley); Lynch (Little Miami); Zellen (Turpin); Sievers (Turpin).

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Northmont 195, Troy 206: N: Thayer 42, Fosburg 47.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Edgewood 0

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: FL: Barhorst 31 assists, Hoying 11 kills, Albers 8 kills.

Lehman Catholic 3, Riverside 0: LC: Rank 12 kills, Geise 9 digs 4 aces, Corner 9 digs 2 blocks.

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Aselage 9 kills, Siefring 26 digs, Krimm 17 assists.

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Beavercreek 1: Bel: Pavlak 16 kills, Davis 16 assists 3 aces, Burchfield 12 digs.

Dayton Christian 3, SBEP 0

Fort Loramie 3, Marion Local 0: FL: Hoying 19 kills, Barhorst 41 assists 12 digs, Mescher 11 kills.

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: T: Aselage 10 kills, Siefring 11 digs, Czapor 10 aces.

