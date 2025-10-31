H.S. Results 10/30: Fenwick volleyball to face McNicholas in regional final

High School Sports
50 minutes ago
PREP RESULTS

Girls Volleyball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division IV

McNicholas 3, Brookville 0

Fenwick 3, Kenton Ridge 1

London 3, Circleville 1

Division V

Summit Country Day 3, Miami East 0

Versailles 3, Fairbanks 1

Division VI

New Bremen 3, Fairview 2

Division VII

Russia 3, Leipsic 0

Fort Loramie 3, Mississinawa Valley 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

