H.S. Results 10/31: Waynesville, WLS girls soccer advance to Regional Finals

PREP RESULTS

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Milford 1

Seton 4, Centerville 1

Division II

Summit Country Day 3, Badin 1: B: Singleton goal.

Waynesville 9, Bloom-Carroll 2: W: Erbach 6 goals 2 assists, Woody goal assist.

Division III

Madeira 2, Kalida 1, OT

West Liberty-Salem 2, Mariemont 1: WLS: Jones goal, Weaver goal.

