H.S. Results 10/6: Centerville golf qualifies for state

Monday’s Results

Badin 1, Cin. Fire 0: B: Francis goal, Parr shutout.

Bethel 6, Miami East 0: B: Rincon 2 goals 2 assists, Newell 2 goals, Gulaliev 1 goal 2 assists.

Brookville 5, Northmont 1: N: Graham goal. B: King 3 goals, Fowler goal, Vance goal.

Calvary Christian 2, Jackson Center 2

Indian Lake 4, London 1

Kenton Ridge 5, Northwestern 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Adams 2 goals, Brandeberry shutout.

Tecumseh 4, Ben Logan 0

Urbana 3, Graham 0

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Alter 1, Fairmont 0: A: Kyre goal, Southworth assist, Jones shutout.

Badin 6, Fenwick 1

Ben Logan 2, Tecumseh 1

Coldwater 2, Ottoville 0

Eaton 8, Greenville 1: E: McMullen goal.

Franklin 1, Carlisle 1: C: Smalley goal.

Kenton Ridge 3, Northwestern 0: KR: Fyffe 2 goals 1 assists, Briggs goal assist, Swords shutout.

Lebanon 4, Wyoming 0

Milton-Union 9, Belmont 0: MU: Crabtree 2 goals, Nichols 1 goal 3 assists, Shortridge/Thompson shutout.

North Union 1, Jonathan Alder 1

Springfield Shawnee 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Shumaker goal.

Stivers 6, Ponitz 0

Tri-County North 3, Dixie 2

Troy 5, Anna 1

West Clermont 4, Middletown 0

West Liberty-Salem 5, West Jefferson 1: WLS: King 2 goals, Weaver 2 goals, Powell goal.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Division I

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Xavier 287; 2. Anderson 290; 3. Centerville 294 (Colton 72, Whitt 76, Reddy 75, Allen 75, Jasti 72).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Standifer (Franklin) 67; Fujiwara (Lakota West) 68; Sargent (Troy) 68.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Cedarville 3, Franklin Monroe 0

New Knoxville 3, Lincolnview 1

Parkway 3, Anna 1

Russia 3, Newton 0: N: Stetzel 9 assists, Avila 13 digs, Rapp 5 kills.

Tippecanoe 3, Coldwater 1

Twin Valley South 3, Tri-County North 0

